Two trades to watch: EUR/USD, Alphabet

EUR/USD trades at weekly high ahead of EZ inflation, US ADP. Alphabet jumps 9% pre-market on record revenue.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 2, 2022 8:30 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD trades at weekly high ahead of EZ inflation, US ADP

EUR/USD is edging higher for a third straight session. Easing Fed fears pulled the USD lower at the start of the week helping the euro shrug off mixed data.

Today attention turns to EU inflation. Expectations are for inflation to fall to 4.4% in January, down from 5%. This comes ahead to the ECB meeting tomorrow.

US ADP data is expected to show that private payrolls increased by 207k, down from the 807k in December. A strong number often drives expectations of a strong non-farm payroll number – although that wasn’t the case in December!

Learn more about how inflation impacts forex

Where next for EUR/USD?

EUR/USD extends its recovery from 1.1120 the 2022 low and has risen up back into the horizontal channel within which the pair traded in across December. The channel is limited by a low band at 1.1225 and an upper band of 1.380. The current move higher is supported by a receding bearish bias on the MACD.

The 50 sma at 1.1310 could act as a key resistance, EUR/USD has traded below its 50 sma across most of the second half of the year. A move above here brings 1.1380 in focus before exposing the 100 sma at 1.1435.

On the downside, a move below 1.1225 could open the door to 1.1190 and 1.1120 the 2022 low.

EURUSD chart

Alphabet jumps 9% pre-market on record revenue

Alphabet reported a big beat on both top an bottom line sending the share price 9% higher. EPS $30.69 versus the $27.34 expected on revenue of $75.33 billion versus $72.17 billion.

Google cloud revenue came in at $5.54 billion ahead of the $5.47 billion forecast.

The stock also announced a 20 – 1 stock spit to open the share price up to the masses.

Revenue growth of 32% impressed Wall Street, proving that the business has been able to hold up against pressures from he pandemic and rising inflation. Advertising revenue grew 33% to $61.24 billion versus $46.2 billion for the same period a year earlier.

Everything that you need to know about earnings season

Where next for Alphabet share price?

Alphabet has been extending its rise from 2492 low on January 24 with a bullish crossover on the MACD supporting further upside.

The 9% jump takes the price back up to $3000, rising back above the 50 & 100 sma and resistance at 2970 and bringing the all time high at $3037 back into target whilst $2970 will offer support ahead of $2806, a level which has been a key horizontal support and resistance.

alphabet chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex Stocks Alphabet EUR USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Today 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Today 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Today 06:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 09:00 AM
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 08:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 9, 2024 04:26 AM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.