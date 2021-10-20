Two trades to watch: EUR/GBP, Tesla

GBP/EUR edges higher with inflation in focus. Tesla reports Q3 earnings after the close.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 20, 2021 7:56 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/EUR edges higher with inflation in focus

GBP/EUR is attempting to claw higher after UK CPI inflation missed forecasts. UK CPI printed at 3.1% in September down from 3.1% and short of forecasts of 3.2%. However, this remains well above the BoE’s 2% target.

Eurozone inflation is very much in focus with German PPI expected to show 12.7% YoY rise in September, up from 12% in August.

Eurozone CPI is also due; this is a final revision so potentially not as market moving. Expectations are for 1.9% YoY rise, up from 1.6% in August. ECB speakers will also be in focus.

Any gains in the Euro could be limited owing to the dovish ECB

Learn more about the Euro

Where next for EUR/GBP?

EURGBP trades below its 50 & 200 sma on the 4 hour chart and below its falling trendline dating back to late September. The price has found a floor for now at 0.8423, the October low.

The RSI is pointing higher but remains in bearish territory suggesting that this could be a corrective pick up.

The pair is approaching the falling trendline resistance at 0.8445, bringing the weekly high of 0.8460 into focus and exposing the 50 sma at 0.8465. A move above here would negate the near-term bearish bias. It would take a move above 0.85 horizontal resistance for buyers to gain traction.

Rejection at the trendline resistance could see the pair retest 0.8425 bringing 0.8390 the January ’20 low into play.

EURGBP Chart

Tesla Q3 earnings after the close.

Tesla is due to report after the market close. Tesla has already disclosed deliveries of 241,300 in Q3 a new record, up 20% on the previous quarter.

Thanks to the delivery numbers, revenue is expected at around $14.005 billion.

Whilst Tesla reinvests most of its money into growth, a profit is still expected. EPS is expected at $1.59.

Read in dept about what to expect from Tesla

Where next for Tesla share price?

Tesla has broken out of its ascending dating back to mid-May. It trades above its 50 & 200 sma in a clearly bullish chart.

The RSI is firmly in overbought territory some consolidation or an ease back at some point could be on the cards.

Tesla is has been probing a key resistance level at $870 -$880 the February high. A close above this level could cement the way towards $900 amd fresh all-time highs.

Meanwhile, it would take a fall below $765 to change the bullish bias and for bears to gain traction towards $740 the 50 sma and the lower band of the rising channel.

Tesla chart


How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Forex EUR/GBP Tesla Motors Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.