Two trades to watch Dax WTI crude oil

Dax attempts to climb higher, German CPI, EZ & US consumer confidence in focus. Oil looks to API inventory data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 3:33 AM
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Dax attempts to climb higher, German CPI, EZ & US consumer confidence in focus

European bourses are edging higher after more record highs on Wall Street. Asian shares were pressured by concerns over Delta variant. 

Attention will turn to German CPI data which is expected to show that inflation eased in June to 2.3% YoY, down from 2.5% in May. On a monthly basis CPI is expected to tick lower to 0.4% down from 0.5%. 

Eurozone consumer confidence could also impact on sentiment as could US consumer sentiment data due later 

Where next for the Dax? 

The Dax has been trending lower since reaching its all-time high of 15800 on June 15. The index trades below its two week descending trendline and below its 50 & 100 sma on the 4-hour chart.  

The 50 sma crossed below the 100 sma in a bearish signal. The MACD also appears to be forming a bearish crossover keeping the sellers hopeful. 

Support can be seen at 15500 a level which has capped losses several times in June. A break below here could see the sellers attach 15440. It would take a move below this level for sellers to gain traction and target 15270. 

Any recovery would need to retake the 50 sma at 15585 followed by 15630 the confluence of the 100 sma and the descending trendline, which could prove a tough nut to crack. Beyond there buyers could eye 15750 and then the all-time high beyond 15800. 

 

Oil ahead of API inventories 

Oil prices fell on Monday and downside pressure could continue as investors digest rising delta variant covid cases and look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting later in the week. 

The cartel will meet on Thursday where they are expected to increase supply by around 500,000 barrels per day amid the ongoing economic recovery. 

That said the highly infectious Delta variant of covid is unnerving the market as Australia enter a two week lockdown and the UK is struggling to contain it. 

API crude oil inventory data is due later today. 

Where next for oil prices? 

WTI crude oil is attempting to break below its ascending trendline dating back to late May. The RSI is forming a bearish crossover supporting further losses.  

Any move lower would need to meaningfully clear below the trendline support, which would open the door to 70.00 the key psychological level. A break below there could open the door to 67.70/40 zone the March 9 high and 50 sma. 

Failure to break meaningfully below the ascending trendline could see the oil price continue on its scent back towards 74.20 last week’s two and a half year high ahead of 76.80 the October 2018 high. 


Related tags: Crude Oil Dax

Latest market news

View more
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Yesterday 04:02 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after the Fed inspired selloff
Yesterday 01:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 30, 2024 05:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2024 05:26 AM
      Energy
      Unseasonal inventory plunge has crude oil bulls eyeing upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 25, 2024 02:19 AM
        Oil drilling in sea
        Crude oil outlook boosted by geopolitics and easing demand fears
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2024 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.