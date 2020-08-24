Time out for the EURUSD

Bullish EURUSD has been one of the dominant themes for currency markets in past months and one that we have discussed with regularity since May.

August 24, 2020 1:03 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

As exciting as the EURUSD’s rally has been and despite retaining a bullish medium-term view courtesy of negative U.S real rates, the political and fiscal landscape and optimism around the EU recovery fund, a subtle shift occurred last week that warns in the short term the EURUSD rally appears set to take some time out.

Despite rules in Europe on mask wearing and social distancing, a rise in new coronavirus cases in key countries including France, Spain, and Germany is sparking fears that Europe is on the verge of a second wave.

The possibility of new restrictions presents a threat to the recovery and may have played a role in last Fridays disappointing Eurozone composite PMI data for August, which came in at 51.6 vs estimates of 55.0. The services component a notable drag, coming in at 50.4 vs estimates of 54.5.

This contrasts with developments in the U.S. as new coronavirus cases have fallen in recent weeks, particularly in the hard-hit sunbelt region. The falls likely to have played a part in last Fridays impressive U.S. PMI data as the composite index rose to 54.7 from 50.3, with strength across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

The effect of this was the EURUSD closed lower last week for the first time in nine weeks. Technically, the rejection/exhaustion from ahead of the psychologically and technically important 1.2000/50 resistance level suggests a pullback has commenced.

On the downside, support is initially viewed 1.1710/1.1690 area, before trendline support 1.1650/30 and then the March high of 1.1495. The plan will be to allow the correction to develop towards these support levels and to wait for an appropriate setup to rebuy the EURUSD in anticipation of the uptrend resuming.

Keeping in mind that a sustained break above 1.2000/50 would indicate the EURUSD has commenced the next leg higher, towards the February 1.2555 high.

Time out for the EURUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: EUR DXY USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Today 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Today 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.