There’ll be a lot of bond bears with sore heads today

Traders were net-short the 2-year treasure note by a record amount last week. Which means falling yields are likely driven by short-covering by bears with sore heads.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 11, 2022 12:01 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The much softer than expected inflation report for the US was exciting news indeed for central banks and traders alike. Perhaps I’ve become too accustomed to inflation beating forecasts to the upside (as opposed to missing to the downside like it did), but it was a welcome surprised none the less.

 

Judging from the market’s reaction, one would thin the Fed had cut rates overnight. The Nasdaq rallied over 7% during its best day since the pandemic, USD/JPY suffered its worst single-day loss in over 6-years ad yields were aggressively lower.

 

20221110nasdaqCI

With monthly and annual measures of core and broad CPI all coming in below expectations, it’s a glowing report - I think we can all agree that a 50bp Fed hike in December is now a done deal. Fed fund futures suggest an 85.4% chance of a 50bp hike, up from 56.8% just the day prior –which will put a big smile on the Fed’s faces. And with China’s producer prices deflating, it’s only a matter of time until those disinflationary forces show up in US data, and hopefully drag US inflation down from elevated levels.

 

Bond traders were heavily short ahead of the CPI report

202211112yrCI

But a lot of bond traders have been caught short – literally. According to last week’s COT report (commitment of traders), large speculators were net-short the US 2-year treasury note by a record amount. So there will be a lot of bond bears with sore heads today after they were forced to liquidate, effectively throwing fuel onto a bullish fire and send yields aggressively lower. The 2-year yield fell ~30bp during its most bearish session since 2008. And I suspect yields can fall further with so many still caught short on bonds and on the wrong side of the market.

 

Asian currencies stand to benefit from the soft inflation report.

202211112usdcnhCI

7.1000 is within easy reach for USD/CNH, which sits less than one volatile day’s trade away from it. Whether Beijing will want it to fall back to 7.000 remains debatable given competitive devaluation is at play, but there is a case for a lower US-CN 2-year spread – which USD/CNH correlates very well with.

 

The path of least resistance appears to be a move to 0.7100, although it may hold as support due to its round number status. Should US yields continue to fall then it could drag USD/CNH lower towards 7.000 – at which point I suspect Beijing may become a bit twitchy over letting their currency appreciate too much against the US dollar.

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD CNH Bonds Fed Inflation

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

united_states_03
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:00 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      mexico_05
      VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 2, 2024 12:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.