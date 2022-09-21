The SNB could surprise (again) with a larger than expected hike

The SNB (Swiss National Bank) are expected to hike interest rates tomorrow, which would send their rate above zero for the first time since 2011.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 21, 2022 1:39 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The central bank entered ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) between 2011 – 2015 before switching to NIRP (negative interest rate policy) with a rate of -0.75%, where it remained until June this year. And with seemingly few paying attention, they not only hiked rates but came out swinging with a 50bp hike and sent shockwaves across currency markets. This quickly saw the yen strengthen as traders assumed the BOJ would be next to follow, but we’re still waiting and will likely be for some time. But the main point I am making is that the SNB are likely to hike again tomorrow, and it would be wise to at least be prepared for a larger hike than some expect.

 

 

20220921swissydashboardCI

 

A 50, 75 or even 100bp hike could be on the table for the SNB

A recent poll saw economists up their 50bp hike for the SNB to 75bp. But in light of Sweden’s Riksbank hiking by 100bp, wholesale prices in Germany exploding higher and the potential for the Fed to hike by 100bp, I’m not discounting the potential for the SNB to join to 100bp club. Besides, they hiked by 50bp when the consensus was for no change at all and have a track record with an element of surprise. Furthermore, the Swiss government upgraded 2022 CPI from 2.5% to 3%, and for 2023 from 1.4% to 2.3% - so perhaps they know something we don’t.

 

 

CHF/JPY daily chart:

There are fewer finer examples of a strong bullish trend on a currency chart, than CHF/JPY right now. Momentum has been increasing during each impulse move higher, the moving averages are in ‘bullish sequence’ and fanning out, and prices are respecting the closest average as support.

20220921chfjpyCI

 

Prices have been coiling up within a falling wedge pattern (bullish in an uptrend) and potentially printed its swing low this week at the 10-day EMA. Furthermore, a 3-day bullish reversal pattern called a morning star has formed, so the bias remains bullish above this week’s low and for a move to the 150.71 high. A break above which brings 154 into focus.

 

However, even if prices break low we would still keep an eye out for a potential swing low, given the diverging policies between the SNB and BOJ.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas SNB CHF/JPY Central Bank monetary policy

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
Today 06:05 AM
US dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX analysis: COT report
Today 12:54 AM
USD/JPY: Bullish case eroding fast as US economic data rolls over
Today 12:20 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Aussie rises for a second week, RBA on tap
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
Yesterday 08:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
May 4, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

stocks_08
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Recapture Key Levels on Dovish Fed, Solid Earnings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 3, 2024 12:52 PM
      Energy
      Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Test Significant Lows
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 2, 2024 01:18 PM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 1, 2024 06:59 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.