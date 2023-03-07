﻿

The RBA hike by 25bp – but are they one step closer to discussing a pause?

An initial glance at RBA's statement suggests they are nearing the end of the tightening cycle, and perhaps one step closer to publicly discussing a pause.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 7, 2023 4:34 AM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways:

  • The RBA hiked their overnight cash rate by 25bp to 3.6%
  • It’s their 10th consecutive hike this cycle, totalling 350bp
  • The statement is subtly less hawkish as they have removed a key sentence which effectively hinted at two or more hikes to come
  • And this begs the question as to whether we’re now just one hike form the terminal rate, and whether they’re closer to publicly discussing a pause

 

20230307rbaocr

 

Summary of the RBA’s March statement:

  • Global inflation remains very high, although it is moderating
  • services price inflation remains elevated in many economies
  • The monthly CPI indicator suggests that inflation has peaked in Australia
  • Rents are increasing at the fastest rate in some years
  • Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case
  • Household consumption growth has slowed due to the tighter financial conditions
  • the outlook for business investment remains positive
  • The labour market remains very tight, although conditions have eased a little
  • recent data suggest a lower risk of a cycle in which prices and wages chase one another
  • There is uncertainty around the timing and extent of the slowdown in household spending

 

 

An initial glance at RBA's statement suggests they are nearing the end of the tightening cycle, and perhaps one step closer to publicly discussing a pause. By removing "The Board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead" in exchange for "The Board expects that further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target", it means they’re no longer certain that two or more hikes will be coming. And that means there may be one final hike to come, to take rates to 3.85%.

 

Of course, a final 25bp hike is far from certain at this point, but the main takeaway for me is that the RBA have removed a key hawkish sentence from the February statement. And that is another step close to the end if their tightening cycle.

 

It’s also encouraging that they tipped their hat to the likelihood of ‘peak inflation’, acknowledged that a wage price spiral seems less likely and household consumption has slowed.

 

All in all, whilst price pressures and the potential for higher rates remain in place, this statement seems a lot less hawkish than the ones of the past few months.

 

 

ASX 200 1-hour chart:

20230307asx200ci

It would appear that markets agree with our view that the March statement is less hawkish, with the ASX rallying and the Aussie broadly lower. The ASX 200 has risen to a 12-day high, with 10 of its 11 sectors up for the day, led by energy and consumer discretionary. We had originally outlined a target for 7400 – and the market trades just 40 points below it. But if data continues to point towards softer inflation and lessen a need for an aggressive RBA, who knows we could even be looking at news highs for the index over the coming weeks or months. For now, our bias remains bullish above 7300, and are keep to seek bullish setups amidst low volatility retracements.  

 

AUD/NZD 1-hour chart:

20230307audnzdCI

A setup we discussed in this morning’s client report is playing out nicely, with the resistance zone around 1.09000 holding ahead of the (less hawkish) RBA meeting, which has helped a prominent swing high form on the 4-hour chart. From here the bearish target remains the 1.0737 low which is projected from the rising wedge pattern still in play.

 

As we’re reacting to the news, we would prefer to wait for low volatility pullbacks within the current candle before reconsidering shows down to the next support level.

 

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart:

20230307audusdCI

The trend on the 4-hour chart remains bearish and it now appears as though the Aussie is ready to break below 0.7600 to mark the end of its consolidation phase. A hawkish testimony from Jerome Powell tonight could help with such a bearish break, assuming traders don’t push it lower at the European open. From here, the bias remains bearish below 0.6780 and for a move down to the monthly S1 / 0.6600 handle.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD/USD Forex Australian dollar

Latest market news

View more
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
Today 02:13 AM
Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 01:42 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    crypto_01
    Bitcoin forecast: BTC could retest $70k before its next leg lower
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:48 PM
      japan_09
      USD/JPY eyes 152, Crude oil stabilises above $80: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:02 PM
        USA flag
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises to record high after the Fed boosts rate cut bets
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 01:42 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.