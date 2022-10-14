The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?

The ASX has been swept higher with Wall Street’s short-covering rally and snapped its 5-day decline. But does that make it a bullish move?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 14, 2022 2:49 AM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The ASX 200 has risen around 1.7% at the time of writing after US indices rallied despite the stronger than expected inflation report from the US. Energy stocks have taken the lead with the sector rising 3.8% as they track oil prices higher, and all 11 ASX sectors have posted gains for the day so far. We can’t help but be a little suspicious of the rally, given it is likely fuelled by Wall Street’s short covering. But markets never move in a straight line and must move counter to their own trends once in a while, which leaves the potential for some further upside – at least over the near-term.

 

ASX 200 weekly chart:

20221014asxweekCI

We can see on the weekly chart that ASX 200’s decline from 7324.8 ha once again found support at the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio between the 2020 low and ATH (al-time high). A bullish engulfing candle formed last week which closed above its 200-week MA, and that same MA provided support earlier this week. It was also one of the few major indices to hold above its June low (unlike Wall Street), which made it a prime candidate for a bounce should bearish sentiment east. The question now is whether it can break above the October high of 6828.3.

 

ASX trading volumes are on the ow side today (so far):

20221014volumes

The baulk of the day’s volume has been in the first 15 minutes of trade, where the index leapt higher to close its gap with the SPI 200. Sure, it’s holding on to those gains – but at the same time buying has slowed to a trickle as the index trades within a tight range on relatively low volumes. I’m not betting on an imminent break of the October high just yet, especially when it seemingly down to traders ‘selling the rumour and buying the fact’ after another hotter-than-liked inflation print from the US.

20221014obv

 

ASX 200 daily chart:

Support has been found around the weekly and monthly pivot points, although the 50-day EMA has capped as resistance today. Due to the lower trading volumes for today’s rally and the fact it has been driven by Wall Street’s short-covering rally, range-trading strategies are preferred between the approximate 6600 – 6530 range.

20221014asxdailyCI

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas ASX Australia 200 Indices

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD shrugs off soft wages report, attention shifts to US inflation print
Today 02:28 AM
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:11 PM
Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
Yesterday 11:08 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 06:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
Yesterday 04:44 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Vulnerable as Leading Indicator Points to a Decline in Inflation
Yesterday 03:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
USD falters ahead of US CPI, ASX set to track Wall Street higher? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:11 PM
    japan_02
    Nikkei 225 faces crucial technical test as USD/JPY correlations go AWOL
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 11:08 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 06:00 PM
        inflation_03
        EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to key US inflation data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.