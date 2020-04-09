Stocks Jump On Hopes Pandemic Is Nearing Peak

Whether current uplift in sentiment can last the release of US Jobless claims this afternoon remains to be seen. Expectations are for 5.25 million to sign up for unemployment benefit in the week ending 3rd April. This would put the total jobless claims over the past three weeks at 15 million, or 10% of the US workforce. Another disastrous reading could see investors flock back towards safe havens, dragging stocks lower.

Dax levels to watch:

The Dax has jumped 1.9% on the open, breaking out of the horizontal channel which dated back to 25th March. The short term trend is bullish.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 10600 (yesterday’s high) prior to 11038 (high 10th March).

Support can be seen at 10150 (resistance turned support, upper bound of horizontal channel and trend line support) prior to 9540 (low 5th April) and 9335 (lower bound of horizontal channel)



