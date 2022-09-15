Stocks, cryptos and metal plunge

Rising interest rate expectations and fears over recession continue to weigh on sentiment

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 15, 2022 4:00 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Investors are finding it difficult to justify buying stocks, cryptos and other risk-sensitive assets. This is evidenced by repeated failures to hold onto gains in stocks and indices. Whatever opportunity investors get to make profit, they take it. And why wouldn’t they, given everything that’s happening in the world right now. The economic outlook remains grim. Inflation may have eased a little bit; it is still far too high and may remain elevated for longer than expected.

That’s precisely what happened again today. US futures had rallied into the close late last night, but since the Asian open, we have seen the markets drift back lower to the point where US indices had given up the entire gains made the day before. When Wall Street opened, we again saw a pop in risk assets before the inevitable dump that saw the indices hit new lows on the week. We also saw gold hit a new low for the year sub $1680 as rising interest rate expectations continue to weigh on zero-yielding assets. The Nasdaq looks poised to head even lower from here:

Nasdaq

 

Today’s US data dump did little to change the market’s view of what the Fed might do next week. Investors are confident the US central bank will tighten monetary policy by 75 basis points on Wednesday, something which could push the economy into slowdown and cause earnings to decline.

In an environment of rising interest rates around the world, traders continue to prefer selling into assets that have little or no yield, such as low-div stocks and gold.

Going forward, it is all about when the interest rate hikes are fully priced. Until this happens, it is unlikely that the stock market will be able to shine very brightly. How quick the markets will price in rate hikes depends pretty much on incoming data, especially inflation figures. On Tuesday, we found out that US inflation remained hotter than expected and this led to a quick repricing of even aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed.

US stocks and bonds thus remain undermined for now until there’s evidence of inflation coming down sharply. Perhaps prices could come down in the event of a sharp economic downturn, causing demand to weaken. For that reason, other macroeconomic pointers will also be important to watch closely. In a way, bad news might actually be good news for stocks as investors might interpret that as reasons why inflation might fall back and hasten the potential interest rate cuts from the Fed to support an ailing economy.

This is precisely why the dollar weakened a little and stocks rose last week, but as we have seen on several occasions, inflation data and the Fed have repeatedly delivered hawkish surprises. So, don’t read too much into any odd weakness in non-inflation data.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Nasdaq Trade Ideas Bitcoin USD Metals Precious Metals market Gold

Latest market news

View more
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Yesterday 01:39 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, Apple reports after the close
Yesterday 01:29 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL and Saudi Aramco Base Oil Test Significant Lows
Yesterday 01:18 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:00 PM
    gold_05
    Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:23 AM
      stocks_02
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: The ‘downside’ to selling in May and going away
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 30, 2024 04:04 AM
        Laptop keyboard with social media likes and love icons
        DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2024 03:09 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.