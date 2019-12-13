Stocks are fizzing as Conservatives bring out the champagne

It is Friday the 13th and the UK election results are out. As Boris Johnson is cracking open the champagne the FTSE has rallied 1.6% and the pound is seeing a spectacular bounce against the dollar, up 1.92%.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 13, 2019 5:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

It is Friday the 13th and the UK election results are out. As Boris Johnson is cracking open the champagne the FTSE has rallied 1.6% and the pound is seeing a spectacular bounce against the dollar, up 1.92%.

Shares with a high UK domestic exposure such as homebuilders, utilities and banks are clocking impressive increases: Persimmon, Barratt Developments, Berkley Group and Taylor Wimpey have all gained more than 10% since opening on relief that after three years the Brexit uncertainty will come to an end and provide both businesses and consumers with the possiblity to plan ahead again.

Pound rallies to highest level in 18 months

As the first estimates of voting results started to come in during the night the pound rocketed up to 1.3513 against the dollar. It has slipped a few pips since then, indicating that for the moment 1.35 may be the ceiling, it is still trading comfortably above 1.34.

Global markets rally on prospect of China deal

European markets and US stock futures also have a bounce in their step this morning after President Trump tweeted that the US and China are close to agreeing a “big deal” that would make it possible to avoid new tariffs which are due on 15 December. Chinese negotiators offered only a lukewarm comment, neither confirming nor denying that the two sides have managed to agree on some trade issues, but the markets have run with the news and rallied.

Related tags: Forex UK election Johnson US China

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.