Stocks and dollar benefit from bullish reversal in markets

The markets have attempted to spin a bullish narrative out of last week’s risk sell off. Stocks led the way with indices in Europe and the US rising more than 1% in some cases. The Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, has also retraced two thirds of the gain from last week. However, safe havens have been slower to react.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2017 2:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The markets have attempted to spin a bullish narrative out of last week’s risk sell off. Stocks led the way with indices in Europe and the US rising more than 1% in some cases. The Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, has also retraced two thirds of the gain from last week. However, safe havens have been slower to react, with gold falling less than $10, it is still $25 higher per ounce than it was this time last week. The Swiss franc failed to give back all of last week’s gains, suggesting that there is some residual fear in FX, bond and commodity markets even if US-North Korean rhetoric has died down.

Why the dollar is ripe for a bounce back

The dollar could be making a permanent comeback. We pointed out last week that USD/ILS (Israeli Shekel) had started to move higher in July. This is significant, as the dollar’s performance against the Shekel tends to be a lead indicator for the dollar index. Also worth noting is that the 30-day RSI has now moved out of oversold territory and is back above 30 at the time of writing. This may suggest a shift in investor sentiment now that the dollar is at a 14-month low on a broad basis.

Euro at risk from central bankers

The dollar was the second best performer in the G10 FX space on Monday after the Swedish Krona, which received a boost ahead of key CPI data due for release later today. The buck was also given a boost from the German Finance Minister who said in an interview that the ECB needed to be cautious about removing ultra-low monetary stimulus. This triggered a sharper sell off in EUR/USD, which dipped below 1.18 by the end of the US session. From a technical perspective EUR/USD looks strong, however it highlights the impact that central bank speak is likely to have on the euro as we lead up to the all-important Jackson Hole conference on 24-26th August.

Real yield plunge leaves sterling vulnerable

EUR/GBP was knocked slightly off course late on Monday, however, we expect that this pair will reach parity in the next 6-months’ or so, which is fast becoming a consensus call. GBP/USD didn’t last long above 1.30 on Monday and it could fall further if CPI rises as expected for last month, inflation data is released later this morning. GBP/USD has risen even though UK real sovereign bond yields have fallen of late, however, if real yields fall further today then we could see sterling start to play catch up. Along with political risks that are mounting in the background, we could see GBP/USD slip back towards 1.25 as we head towards the autumn months.

Tech leads the way, but not all tech stocks created equal

Back to stocks, the Nasdaq 100 has been a good gauge of risk sentiment of late, and it led US indices higher on Monday, suggesting that stock investors are comfortable once more with ever rising stock prices, even with some eye-watering valuations. After Friday’s strong bond sale, the Tesla stock price gapped higher at the open, and was up more than 2% on the day. However, not all tech stocks are created equal, and Snap, which sold off sharply on Friday, failed to regain lost ground. This could go one of two ways for Snap, either it sells off further as the market gets more sceptical of profit-less unicorns with dubious business models, or it’s price becomes so cheap, it made a record post-IPO low on Monday, that it attracts buying interest. Snap investors may be hoping that the latter comes to light. 

Related tags: Euro UK 100 Commodities Forex CPI Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.