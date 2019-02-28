Sterling steady as May plays on

Theresa May gets to play Brexit for at least another day

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 28, 2019 7:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling steady as May plays on

Theresa May gets to play Brexit for at least another day (two weeks in fact.)

  • The strategic nous of Labour’s Yvette Cooper is also becoming clearer
  • Cooper earlier backed a (stalking horse?) amendment aiming to hold the PM to a vote to delay Brexit
  • But that plan was pulled at the last minute, leaving Cooper’s new amendment that simply noted a vote promised for 14th March
  • In another surprise, it won government backing, passing 502/20

Other key developments

  • Amendment protecting EU citizens’ rights agreed without a vote
  • Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn got fully on board the Second Referendum train…though it’s going nowhere as it lacks a majority
  • 20 Conservatives voted against Cooper’s plan whilst 88 abstained (AKA a minority)

What happens?

As things stand, the most likely fate of the government’s Brexit plan is still a defeat by 12th March, paving the way for a delay request

Sterling outlook

The cost of options expiring after 29th March continues to slide. In other words, demand to insure against or capitalise on sharp post-Brexit volatility has stopped rising

  • In lieu of (likely) further twists and turns, it’s now a waiting game (including for sterling)
  • Technically, note the pound is elevated above its 21-day average, which itself points higher
  • But after a 4.5% surge from February lows, caution plays against that ebullient clip continuing
  • After GBP/USD topped $1.33 for the first time since September, dips below are probable
  • January’s $1.3216 high is a target
Related tags: May Corbyn UK Europe Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.