SP500 shakes off Delta scare to set sights on new highs

As noted in an article on the ASX200 yesterday, an extension and deepening of lockdowns in Greater Sydney and Victoria will likely see Australian Q3 GDP slide into negative territory. As of today, South Australia has entered a seven-day lockdown joining the drag on economic growth.

July 21, 2021 2:00 AM

This morning release of the minutes from the RBA's July Board meeting, where it announced a tapering of QE, showed an emphasis on flexibility around its decision to taper.

Given the high degree of uncertainty about the economic outlook, members agreed that there should be flexibility to increase or reduce weekly bond purchases in the future, as warranted by the state of the economy at the time.

The inclusion of this guidance combined with the ongoing risks around the spread of the Delta variant into other states of Australia appears likely to see the RBA reverse its July tapering decision at its August meeting.

Instead the RBA is expected to continue QE bond purchases at a pace of A$5bn/week once the current tranche ends in September, before ultimately starting to taper in November 2021.

The likely postponement of tapering has provided another blow to the AUDUSD, already under pressure from a resurgent US dollar, a sharp deterioration in risk sentiment, and lower commodity prices.

Technically, following Monday's break and close below critical support .7420/00 area, the AUDUSD appears at risk of a deeper correction towards .7200c and possibly towards medium term support .7020/.6990 area (coming from several lows in September and November 2020).

Recent lows in the .7400/20 area should provide initial resistance, with a break and consecutive daily closes above the 200-day ma at .7584 needed to indicate the correction is complete, and the uptrend has resumed.

audusd daily chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.