Sinopec Remains Under Pressure Despite a Promising 3Q Result

Sinopec (386), an oil and gas company, announced that 3Q net income jumped to 46.2 billion yuan from 12.0 billion yuan in the prior-year period on revenue of 520.4 billion yuan, down 29% on year.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 28, 2020 10:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sinopec (386.HK) Remains Under Pressure Despite a Promising 3Q Result

Sinopec (386), an oil and gas company, announced that 3Q net income jumped to 46.2 billion yuan from 12.0 billion yuan in the prior-year period on revenue of 520.4 billion yuan, down 29% on year. Then, the stock bounces 1.3% after the 3Q result.

However, the stock dropped 35% YTD, while the Hang Seng Index was down around 10% YTD. It shows that the stock is at a very weak position. Besides, the WTI crude oil futures slumped 5.6% yesterday, reaching the 4-month low, on the soaring of coronavirus cases. The decline of oil prices would have a negative effect on the company as well.

From a technical point of view, the company is trading below the overlapping resistance level at HK$3.23 on a daily chart. Both 20-day and 50-day moving averages are still declining. As long as the resistance level at HK$3.23 is not broken, the stock could consider another down leg to the support levels at HK$2.95 and HK$2.70.

However, investors should be aware that the RSI is posting a bullish divergence signal. A break above HK$3.23 would trigger a rebound rebound to the next resistance levels at HK$3.43.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Crude Oil Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: Surging Unemployment Keeps RBNZ on Aggressive Rate Cut Path
Yesterday 10:44 PM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Commodity FX lead the way amid mild risk-on bounce
Yesterday 10:32 PM
Forex Seasonality – February 2025: Trade War to “Trump” Seasonality?
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Crashes on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pullback Keeps January Range Intact
Yesterday 07:30 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups
Yesterday 06:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:40 AM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 3, 2025 04:30 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 2, 2025 01:00 PM
        Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 29, 2025 04:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.