Russell: US indices look to extend gains as FOMC decision looms

The market has been quick to dismiss the Fed’s hawkishness and price in a lower terminal interest rate in recent meetings...

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 1, 2023 1:25 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The FOMC day finally arrives, and the markets are steady amid expectations the Fed will reduce the pace of hiking further. US index futures have held onto the gains made yesterday with the dollar remaining undermined against the euro, pound and yen.

The FOMC is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points today at 7pm GMT, lifting interest rates to a target range between 4.50% and 4.75%. If this is the case, it would mark another downward step after the 50 basis points in December, following four 75 basis-point hikes earlier last year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to keep further hikes on the table and lean against bets they will cut later this year, something which may get interpreted as being hawkish. But as we have seen in recent Fed meetings, the market has been quick to dismiss the Fed’s hawkishness and price in a lower terminal interest rate. Are we going to see a similar response this time, too?

Well, ahead of the FOMC, sentiment remains positive on Wall Street. Yesterday saw the major US indices recover strongly after being lower on the session. Index futures have remained stable, suggesting more gains could be on the way before the FOMC announcement.

Weaker-than-expected data on Tuesday re-enforced expectations that the Fed will be more inclined to stop its hiking cycle sooner. Employment Cost Index, a key measure of wage inflation, rose by 1% q/q, which was weaker than expected, while the latest Chicago PMI reading (44.3 vs. 45.1 expected) and CB Consumer Confidence index (107.1 vs. 109.1 expected) both also disappointed. Traders were also unwilling to bet against the market ahead of the big tech earnings and FOMC decision, taking place later today.

As a result of the recovery on Tuesday, the technical bullish bias was maintained for the major indices. Interestingly, and despite more signs emerging that the US is potentially heading into a recession, small-cap and domestically focused stocks rallied to send the Russell index above a key resistance zone.

As can be seen, our US Small Cap index (Russell proxy) created a bullish engulfing candle and broke above an important resistance band starting around 1890 in the process:

russell 

Now, for as long as the low of yesterday’s range doesn’t give way on a daily closing basis in response to the FOMC decision later, this should keep the bulls in charge. If that’s the case, we may see follow-up technical buying towards the August 2022 high at around 2032 in the days to come.

However, if the FOMC decision triggers a risk off response and we get a close below yesterday’s bullish engulfing candle, then this could see the bulls rush for the exits, sending the market plunging towards the 200-day average at around 1816 next.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Russell

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_03
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
By:
James Stanley
Today 02:00 AM
    Research
    US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 15, 2024 10:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.