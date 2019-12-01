Risk On Start To The Week On Firmer China PMIs

Two PMI reads for Chinese manufacturing expanded to send risk assets higher and the yen lower.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2019 10:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The week began with an element of risk on thanks for positive Chinese data over the weekend. China’s manufacturing PMI expanded in November to break a 7-months stretch of contraction according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). At 50.2, it’s the highest read since March and backed up by new orders expanding to 51.3.


Whilst the government back figured are treated with a little caution, it’s encouraging to see that the privately-run PMI data from IHS Markit also expanded at 51.8, beating expectations of 51.4 and above 51.7 prior. With the sector expanding at its fastest pace in early 3-years, it ticks another box for the potential of a global rebound as we head into 2020.

  • S&P500 E-mini futures are up +0.28% and just off record highs
  • Gold is -0.21% lower
  • US10Y has risen to 1.8%, up 1.77% from Friday’s close
  • NZD and AUD are the strongest majors, JPY is the weakest



USD/JPY remains within a bullish channel, with last week’s break above 109.50 invalidating the longer-term bearish wedge pattern we were monitoring. Bullish momentum since the 108.24 low is forming a steady trend on the four-hour chart and prices appear set to retest 110 for the first time since May. Given the strength of the last four-hour bar, the swing low appears to be in at 109.37 so the near-term bias remains bullish whilst this level holds as support.

  • Bulls could seek dips within the tight bullish channel.
  • A break beneath 109.30 assumes a bearish reversal from the highs.



AUD/JPY is one to watch for a potential break higher, although keep in mind RBA hold their final meeting of the year tomorrow. By Friday’s close, RBA’s rate indicator suggested just an 11% chance of a -25 bps cut, although given that Westpac have now revised for them to cut two times and launch QE by June 2020, we could see some bearish follow-through on AUD pairs if RBA’s statement is perceived to be more dovish than November’s. Conversely, if they maintain their ‘steady as she goes approach’, we could just as easily see these pairs bounce higher.

Technically, prices action is supported by the bullish trendline projected from the flash-crash low. Today’s positive PMI reads has seen it rally into 74.33 resistance, although it appears to break it just yet.

  • Ultimately, the near-term bias is bullish above 73.90 so traders could seek a break above 74.40 to assume bullish continuation.
  • Whereas a break below 73.90 invalidates the bullish trendline and assumes further downside.

Related tags: Forex China

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.