Risk on in first full trading day of May

Today marks the first full trading day of the new month. Expect to come across lots of “sell in May, go away” headlines. So far, we haven’t seen any significant selling in the stock markets. If anything, the major indices in the US remain very close to their all-time highs, while in Europe the German DAX has held above its old record high at 12390 while the UK’s FTSE is about 200 points shy of its ATH hit in March. Thus, risk remains firmly on the table for now. As a result, the USD/JPY – yen being a perceived safe-haven currency – along with other yen crosses have been able to climb sharply higher in recent trade

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2017 7:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today marks the first full trading day of the new month. Expect to come across lots of “sell in May, go away” headlines. So far, we haven’t seen any significant selling in the stock markets. If anything, the major indices in the US remain very close to their all-time highs, while in Europe the German DAX has held above its old record high at 12390 while the UK’s FTSE is about 200 points shy of its ATH hit in March. Thus, risk remains firmly on the table for now. As a result, the USD/JPY – yen being a perceived safe-haven currency – along with other yen crosses have been able to climb sharply higher in recent trade. Among the yen crosses, the EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY have performed remarkably well. In addition to the on-going “risk-on” trade, the market-friendly outcome of the French first round election and the announcement of a snap election in the UK by Prime Minister Theresa May are the reasons behind these yen pairs’ stellar performances. The pound got another shot in the arm this morning by news UK manufacturing output expanded at its fastest pace in three years. According to the official PMI survey, output in the sector rebound strongly to 57.3 in April from 54.2 the month before. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, so this was a great result and bodes well for Q2 GDP. The corresponding data for mainland Europe, released last week, were likewise stronger-than-expected. Today the revised figures showed little change, and as such the euro was able to maintain its bullish bias against the US dollar and Japanese yen, but weakened versus the British pound. With manufacturing PMI figures from both the UK and Eurozone showing growth, this has dampened worries that the impact of Brexit was beginning to bite. But let’s see if the PMI figures from the UK’s other key sectors – construction and services – will revive the worries again. In addition to UK data, there will be plenty of other global top-tier economic pointers to look forward to this week, not least the US monthly jobs report on Friday. What’s more, there will be plenty of US corporate earnings and a Federal Reserve rate decision to provide direction. Consequently, the remainder of this week should be more volatile after a slow start. 

Related tags: United Kingdom Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest United Kingdom articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
By:
Matt Simpson
March 5, 2024 04:36 AM
    FTSE futures: what are they and how can I trade them?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    July 19, 2021 06:35 AM
      The UK departs Coronavirus BoE
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 31, 2020 07:49 AM
        Markets demand tighter ECB monetary conditions
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2017 09:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.