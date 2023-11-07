AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:38 AM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The RBA increased Australia’s cash rate to 4.35% in November, as expected
  • Markets have interpreted it a dovish hike due to a change to the final paragraph of the statement
  • History suggests it’s rarely one-and-done when the RBA hikes rates

Traders believe the RBA is one-and done when it comes to the restart of its tightening cycle, jumping to the conclusion the 25 basis point rate hike to 4.35% in November will likely be the last. But for anyone who has been following the RBA over numerous cycles would know, when it lifts interest rates it’s rarely in isolation.

The initial reaction in AUD/USD and the ASX 200 was that the RBA delivered a “dovish” hike, sending the currency sharply lower and equities off their lows.

Was it really a RBA dovish hike?

After the initial decision was digested by traders, the next area of focus was on what the Board said in the key final paragraph of the statement.

Here’s the first sentence they encountered: “Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.”

A month earlier, the statement noted “some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.”

The replacement of the word “some” with “whether” has been interpreted by traders as dovish, providing optionality on how the bank may proceed. But you could also argue some provides similar flexibility, allowing to either hike or hold depending on the incoming data.

Adding to the need for caution, it’s not unusual for the RBA to be non-committal on future moves after it has just delivered one. Former Governor Glenn Stevens often used to say nothing after he adjusted the cash rate. As this is Michele Bullock’s first hike as governor, we have no certainty as to what her approach will be?

Statement full of reasons to hike

Were it not for the change of word to “whether”, much of the remaining statement was hawkish for those who read it.

“The latest reading on CPI inflation indicates that while goods price inflation has eased further, the prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly,” it read, adding that “while the central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline, progress looks to be slower than earlier expected.”

On the domestic economy, it said the “risk of inflation remaining higher for longer has increased”. Economic growth has been “stronger than expected over the first half of the year” while the labour market “remained tight”. It added “housing prices are continuing to rise across the country”.

Despite acknowledging that there are “still significant uncertainties around the outlook” in both directions, inflation remains the RBA’s top priority. Given the tone of the statement outside the final paragraph, it still comes across as there’s likely more work to do in the absence of a sharp slowdown internationally.

AUD/USD moves back from seller at .6500

AUD/USD added to earlier losses following the RBA decision, moving further away from resistance located above .6500. Minor support around .6450 and the 50-day MA are the next downside levels to watch. Movements from now on are likely to be driven by global factors, along with any major forecast changes from leading Australian economists.

aud nov 7

ASX 200 eyes 7000

For the ASX 200, it’s bounced back towards resistance located around 7000, forming a bullish hammer candle in the process. While the risk is the dovish interpretation will be proven wrong, global factors will likely determine whether this latest attempt will succeed or fail. On the topside, 7080 and 7145 are the levels to keep an eye on. Below, 6885 is the first support of note.

asx 200 nov 7

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities FX AUD/USD Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak
Today 01:53 AM
Gold falters around $2,000, although seasonality could be on its side
Today 12:34 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
Yesterday 11:17 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 tread water ahead of expected RBA hike: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Russell 2000 dips ahead of a week with little news
Yesterday 07:25 PM
Gold analysis: Metal falls back as yields rebound
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:17 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Narrowing yield differentials with the US amplify downside risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:24 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 faces reversal risk if dovish rates narrative unravels
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 3, 2023 03:23 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        November 2, 2023 01:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.