GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs

GBP/JPY is coiling up and primed to fire, sitting in a strong uptrend while bumping up against horizontal resistance dating back to when the Bank of Japan initiated a record FX market intervention to support the Japanese yen in April.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:56 AM
united_kingdom_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

GBP/JPY is coiling up and primed to fire, sitting in a strong uptrend while bumping up against horizontal resistance dating back to when the Bank of Japan initiated a record FX market intervention to support the Japanese yen in April.

The daily chart below tells the story, showing that after retracing to the low 190s once the intervention episode concluded, GBP/JPY has been squeezing higher, gaining over eight big figures from early May within a broader uptrend.

gbpjpy june 3

The uptrend was tested on both Thursday and Friday last week, with the latter sparking a strong reversal which delivered a bullish engulfing candle. Heading into the London open on Monday, resistance above 200.55 is managing to cap gains for now. However, should the pair managed to clear 200.75 – the high set on May 29 – it may encourage further upside should traders look to buy the break.

If 200.75 does go, you could look to enter longs with a stop below 200.55 for protection. There’s very little in the way of visible technical resistance until above 215, meaning selecting big figures for your trade target may be advantageous. Should the price move in your favour, consider raising your stop to entry level or higher, allowing for a free hit on upside.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

While there are numerous risk events to navigate this week, the calendars in the UK and Japan are comparatively quiet, leaving nonfarm payrolls, the ECB rate decision and ISM services PMI as the key releases to consider.

For those considering a long GBP/JPY position, a risk positive environment where there’s no significant adjustment to the US interest rate outlook would be an ideal backdrop, allowing for yield differentials and carry trade flows to continue.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Japan 225 BoJ Equities

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
Today 03:34 AM
Nikkei 225 tracks Wall Street higher, gold bears eye another drop
Today 02:33 AM
WTI crude softens post OPEC+, back in the sweet spot for bulls
Today 12:31 AM
ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
Yesterday 11:04 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 3, 2024
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure Going into June OPEC+ Meeting
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:56 AM
    stocks_02
    Nikkei 225 tracks Wall Street higher, gold bears eye another drop
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:33 AM
      ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 30, 2024 11:18 PM
        japan_03
        The Nikkei 225 has been added to my watch (out below) list
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 29, 2024 06:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.