DAX: Pressure mounts on EU stocks

Concerns about the health of the global economy continues to intensify.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 12, 2022 4:17 PM
Germany flag
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stocks struggled once again with the Spanish Ibex (-1.5%) leading the declines, followed by the UK’s FTSE 100 (-0.70%). While the German DAX index was still clinging onto a small gain, the recent trend has been bearish and more losses could follow, as concerns about the health of the global economy continues to intensify.

More on the macro factors later, but first let’s quickly take a look at the chart of the DAX and discuss why it is poised to drop even lower:

221012 DAX 

The German index looks like it has accepted to hold below the March (12431) and July (12385) lows, after last week’s recovery lost steam around the 21-day exponential moving average. With the index continuing to make lower lows and lower highs, there is no reason to be positive as things stand. Thus, we may see the bulls who established long positions last week to abandon those trades, leading to fresh declines towards the levels shown on the chart, with the first objective being the liquidity below last week’s low at 11810.

 

Eurozone likely in a recession

 

Although the latest Eurozone industrial production (+1.5% m/m) came in above expectations on Tuesday, this was preceded with a raft of poor data last week, which raised recession fears even more. On Friday alone, for example, we had German industrial production and retail sales both coming in below expectations, confirming that the eurozone’s economic powerhouse is running out of fuel.  Industrial production fell by 0.8% compared to a drop of 0.5% expected, while retail sales slumped 1.3% vs. a smaller decline of 1% expected. Italian retail sales also fell unexpectedly. The day before, on Thursday, we saw the latest Eurozone retail sales slump 2% year-over-year while German industrial orders fell 2.4%. 

Not only were investors presented with even more disappointing data, they also saw oil prices rise further on the back of OPEC’s decision to cut output aggressively. Oil prices have come back down a little at the start of this week, but this is not nearly enough to alleviate pressure on households and businesses.

Reflecting these macro fears, on Monday we saw the closely followed Sentix Investor Confidence index plunge to -38.3 from -31.8, confounding expectations of -35.0, as it fell to levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in March 2020.

All the above figures are consistent with other signs that point to weakness in demand, and underline expectations of a looming recession in the coming quarters. The energy price shock created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to be the main driver behind the economic slump in the Euro area.

Chinese concerns intensify

 

Concerns about the health of the Chinese economy, the world’s second largest, is also growing. You might have missed a really weak Caixin Services PMI number that was released over the weekend. It came in at 49.3, more than 5 points lower than expected (54.5) and last month’s print of 55.0. This was also reflected in a sharp cut back by Chinese holidaymakers on travel and spending during the National Day breaks last week.

It is clear that China is struggling, which is not good for European and German exports. The economy needs fresh measures to stimulate domestic spending. However, the government’s strict Covid curbs are still there despite the rest of the world moving on and learning to live with the virus.

Chinese growth estimate for the third quarter will be released next Tuesday along with the latest data on retail sales and industrial production. Together, these macro pointers will provide us a snapshot of the health of the world’s second largest economy, which expanded by just 0.4% in Q2 compared to the same period in 2021. Judging by recent data, expect more disappointment.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices GER40 Dax

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
June 6, 2024 11:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 06:39 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 6, 2024 11:03 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 05:05 PM
        stocks_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        June 6, 2024 02:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.