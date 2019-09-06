Precious GOLDen signs for bears

The correction potential is still there – barring an unexpected U-turn in risk appetite and/or a big sell-off for the dollar in response to today’s US jobs report.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2019 5:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earlier this week, we highlighted the possibility for a correction in gold as the metal traded around the key $1550 hurdle. Much of what we said on Monday remains relevant today: the revival of hopes for a trade deal between the US and China, as well as reduced risks of a no-deal Brexit have helped to reduce demand for haven assets. But gold investors ignored these factors and the metal briefly broke above last week’s high by mid-week and the rise in risk appetite was evidenced instead by an upsurge in equity prices and commodity dollars. However, gold could not hang on to those gains and a sharp sell-off followed yesterday which saw the metal turn negative for the week. So, the correction potential is still there – barring an unexpected U-turn in risk appetite and/or a big sell-off for the dollar in response to today’s US jobs report.

In fact, after a 4-month rally, the precious metal looks technically overbought anyway and so a correction of some sort could be due. Assuming (and that’s a big assumption by the way, given the upcoming NFP report) gold does not stage a sharp recovery here, it will have created its second consecutive bearish weekly candle around major long-term resistance circa $1555. The metal was probing short term support around $1505 at the time of writing. If this level gives way meaningfully then the next key support comes in all the way down around $1450 on the weekly time frame.


Source: Trading View and City Index


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.