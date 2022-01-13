PPI stronger than expected with revision. DXY, EUR/USD

December CPI and PPI both came in hotter than expected, yet the US Dollar moved lower after the releases.

January 13, 2022 4:27 PM
High rise buildings

One day after the US released CPI (see recap here),  the Producer Price Index (PPI) was released.  The data showed that PPI increased by 9.7% YoY in December vs 9.8% expected.  However, the November print was revised up from 9.6% YoY to 9.8% YoY, an increase of 0.2%.  This makes the December print stronger than it seems on the surface (which is a slight miss).  In addition, the Core PPI print, which excludes food and energy, was 8.3% YoY vs an expectation of 8%.  As with the headline print, the core PPI for November was also revised higher from 7.7% YoY to 7.9% YoY , an increase of 0.2%.  This, again, makes the December print stronger than first at glance.   

Forecasting 2022 inflation: Transitory no more?

After yesterday’s 7% print handle in headline CPI, the US Dollar sold off and EUR/USD went bid.  The US Dollar Index had the largest one day sell-off since November.  This could continue today, however watch for a pause as price reaches strong support and resistance levels. 

The DXY has broken below the bottom trendline of the long-term channel (green) that the index had been in since May 2021 and is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of October 28th, 2021 to the highs of November 24th, 2021, near 94.66.  There is also horizontal support in this area from previous highs at 94.62.  If the DXY fails to hold the support, there is additional minor horizontal support at 94.30.  Below there, price can fall to the long-term horizontal support, the October 28th, 2021 lows, and the 200 Day Moving Average between 93.11 and 93.35.  If the DXY holds current levels, watch for an initial bounce back to the broken channel trendline near 94.95.

20220113 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

EUR/USD provides a similar, but opposite picture.  The pair moved higher yesterday, crossing above the top trendline of the channel it has been in since May 2021.  However, unlike the DXY, EUR/USD had broken out of a rising triangle pattern as well.  The target for the breakout of the rising triangle is near 1.1555.  To get  to target, the pair must break through strong resistance at long-term horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of October 28th, 2021 to the lows of November 24th, 2021, near 1.1490.  Above there is minor horizontal resistance at 1.1525 and then the target near 1.1555.  If the EUR/USD resistance holds, watch for a pullback to the broken channel trendline near 1.1477.

20220113 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

December CPI and PPI both came in hotter than expected, yet the US Dollar moved lower after the releases.  How much more room to EUR/USD and the DXY have to run?  Watch near term support in the DXY and resistance in EUR/USD to find out!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.





Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex PPI EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
China market performance post Lunar New Year key for AUD/USD outlook
Today 06:00 PM
DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?
Today 10:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:00 AM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
    By:
    James Stanley
    Yesterday 02:00 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 15, 2024 07:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.