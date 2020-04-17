Opening Up America Again is pushing USD up

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan for eventually reopening the country's economy in several phases -- "Opening Up America Again"

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2020 4:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

“Opening Up America Again” is pushing USD up

Yesterday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan for eventually reopening the country's economy in several phases -- "Opening Up America Again" -- which is based on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in each individual state. This was seen as a positive signal for the U.S. economy and pushed the USD higher versus its pairs. At the same time, New York and other East Coast states announced extension of their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15.

From a technical point of view, EUR/USD has broken below a rising trend line in place since March bottom and remains capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area just below 50. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1030. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.0780 and a second one would be set at set at March bottom at 1.0630 in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Dollar Trump

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 4, 2024 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of NFP, US dollar on the ropes
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
Yesterday 04:02 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_02
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
February 4, 2024 07:00 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Why the US Dollar Could Be More Volatile Than Usual
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:02 PM
      aus_04
      AUD monthly outlook: February 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:27 AM
        Federal reserve name plaque on building
        FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 31, 2024 08:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.