Oil to 63 on supply concerns

Oil is up a further 0.6% in early trade, adding to gains of 4.5% across the previous session. WTI has rallied over 5.5 % so far this week, closing above $60 per barrel for the first time since May.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 11, 2019 6:55 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil is up a further 0.6% in early trade, adding to gains of 4.5% across the previous session. WTI has rallied over 5.5 % so far this week, closing above $60 per barrel for the first time since May.

WTI is being supported by factors which are particular to this time of year, such as hurricanes and high petrol demand in addition to the going fundamental factors which have been underpinning oil over the past 6 months, lifting it over 30% higher since the start of the year.

Supply disruption and concerns over crude flows disruptions are keeping the price of oil elevated.

1. A potential hurricane forming on the Gulf coast has meant around a third of the Gulf of Mexico’s crude output has been temporarily cut. Major producers are shutting platforms and evacuating installations due to the storm. The restricted supply is boosting the price of oil.

2. Escalating tensions in the Middle East not just between the US and Iran as Trump threatens further sanctions on Tehran, but also between the UK and Iran. Iranian revolutionary guards attempted to seize a UK tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, no doubt a retaliation for the UK seizing a tanker full of Iranian oil off the coast of Gibraltar last week. Increased tensions are raising fears that crude flows could get disrupted.

3. A fourth weekly draw in US stockpiles is also lifting oil. The EIA reported that US stockpiles fell by 9.5 million barrels last week to the lowest in 3 months. This stockpile draw comes as the OPEC plus group agree to extend the current output cut.

4. Fed Chair Jay Powell preparing to cut interest rates offers a double whammy of support for oil. Firstly, the weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies boosting its demand. Additionally, the Fed offering to support the US economy should keep demand underpinned.

This is a bullish environment for oil. Supply fears are underpinning the price whilst demand concerns take a back seat.

Levels to watch:
 WTI is back above the significant resistance level $60. Further resistance can be seen at $61, prior to $62.80  and on to $63.80. On the downside a break through resistance at $60 could open the door to $59.50 and $58.20.



Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
Today 12:53 AM
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
Yesterday 06:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
Yesterday 01:19 PM
EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:27 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 17, 2024 10:52 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 17, 2024 03:57 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 13, 2024 03:32 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.