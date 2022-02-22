﻿

Oil off 7-year highs, $100 still in sight, Nord Stream 2 halted

Oil has eased from 7 year highs. Energy supply disruption fears remain front and central as Germany puts the brakes on Nord Stream 2. US - Iran talks nearing the end game.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2022 6:18 PM
Energy
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Supply fears lift oil prices

Oil surged to a fresh 7 year high in early trade, on fears of supply disruption, as the market digested news that Russia recognized two breakaway Ukrainian states, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. Under the cloak of “peacekeeping” Putin proceeded to send troops into these regions, heightening tensions in Ukraine. His moves raise fears that he will look to dismantle Ukraine, piece by piece.

The West condemned Putin’s actions and have applied sanctions on Russia, steering clear of the energy sector, well almost. Europe is highly reliant on Russia for energy, importing around 40% of its natural gas from Russia, a level which according to the Qatar energy minister, would be impossible to source from another country rapidly.

Given the low gas storage levels in Europe and surging inflation, any restriction to energy supply would be hard hitting to Europe itself.

Nord Stream 2

Even so the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the certification process for the Nord Stream2 pipeline in response to Russia’s actions. The pipeline which runs direct to Germany was projected to help ease the energy crisis in Europe. The move was seen as one of the strongest measures Europe could take against Russia. Putin said Russia aims to continue uninterrupted supplies of energy, which helped eases prices off session highs, although the oil markets are clearly taking these comments with a pinch of salt as oil trades 2% higher still on the day.

Fears that Russia could opt to weaponize gas or energy supplies is a very real concerns, underpinning prices in the whole energy complex. Oil may have eased back from the session high of $99.40 but oil to $100 is looking highly likely unless there is a massive de-escalation in the current situation.

Iran nuclear deal

The other story to keep an eye on, which is helping bring oil prices lower is the US - Iran nuclear talks, which appear to be reaching their end game. If a deal is reached 1 million bpd of Iranian oil could come flooding back to the market. The prospect of a deal is helping to balance the Russia, Ukraine fears.

Client data

According to our client data, just 8% of our clients were long US crude 11 days ago, that percentage increased to 53% by the end of last week and was 38% yesterday.

 Brent Chart

brent chart

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Russia Oil Brent Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
Today 07:21 PM
Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
Today 05:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow
Today 01:20 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
Today 04:47 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Russia articles

Rocket taking off on a bright day
Natural Gas ekes out all-time highs
By:
May 3, 2022 06:27 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Natural Gas soars to highest level since October on new EU sanctions
    By:
    April 5, 2022 02:53 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      USD/RUB back to pre-invasion levels; watch USD/PLN and USD/HUF
      By:
      March 30, 2022 05:33 PM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        Talks of a ceasefire spark US Dollar selloff
        By:
        March 29, 2022 03:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.