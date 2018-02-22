NZDUSD in focus ahead of New Zealand retail sales

Potentially market-moving data from New Zealand will be the main point of focus once trading on Wall Street ends tonight.

February 22, 2018 2:06 PM

Potentially market-moving data from New Zealand will be the main point of focus once trading on Wall Street ends tonight. At 21:45 GMT, Statistics New Zealand will report the latest quarterly sales data, which should have an impact on the kiwi. Analyst expect sales to have risen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter compared to 0.2% in Q3. Core sales are seen rising 0.7% compares to 0.5% previously. We think analyst might be too optimistic in their forecasts and a disappointment might be on the card. If so, the New Zealand dollar – which has outperformed other commodity currencies lately – could come under some pressure. Conversely, if the data beats then the kiwi’s outperformance will be justified.

Ahead of the retail sales data, the NZD/USD is in consolidation mode, trading between 0.7310 support and 0.7435 resistance. There’s no doubt that the trend has been bullish for the Kiwi this year, as price continues to hold above its 21, 50 and 200 day moving averages. These averages are all pointing high and reside in ascending order, objectively telling us that the trend is indeed bullish. Most recently, the NZD/USD formed what appears to be a possible double top at 0.7435. This means that there’s plenty of liquidity (buy stop orders) now resting above this level as bearish traders speculate on falling prices. Thus, in the event that retail sales come out ahead of expectations tonight then the resting liquidity above 0.7435 could be where price might want to reach for. Specifically, 0.7450 – the mid-figure – might be a decent short-term bullish target. Additional bullish targets are seen at 0.7500 – a psychologically important level – with last year’s high at 0.7557 being the subsequent target.

However, if the data comes out weaker, then the kiwi may fall to probe liquidity below 0.7310 support, next. If there’s acceptance below 0.7310 support then treat this as a warning sign that the bull trend may be about to end. In this potential scenario, the 0.7180-0.72000 region would then become the next area of interest for this was previously support and resistance.  


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Today 05:55 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
Today 05:06 PM
EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
Today 04:02 PM
Bitcoin in 2024: The Cryptocurrency Reaches $100k for the First Time
Today 01:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Yesterday 07:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

china_06
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 31, 2024 01:30 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 30, 2024 07:00 AM
        gold_05
        Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 30, 2024 01:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.