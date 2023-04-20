Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 20, 2023 5:35 AM
126 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It’s been an impressive year so far for Nvidia, having not only outperformed the Nasdaq 100 but also being its top performer with its 91% rally YTD. A weaker US dollar has certainly played some part of its success, with the 2022 top in the US dollar coinciding with the 2022 low of Nvidia’s stock price. And that makes sense given roughly half of its profits come from overseas, helping to boost returns once they’re repatriated to the US.

 

But it has also enjoyed the tailwind of improved sentiment for the stock market in general as investors began to anticipate the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle and (rightly or wrongly) pricing in a Fed pivot. But that doesn’t fully explain why the stock has rallied nearly 160% since its 2022 low.

 

20230420dashboardFX

Nvidia is very much at the centre of the rise of ChatGPT, having recently announced with Microsoft that thousands of their GPUs were used to train the very AI tool itself. And with the rise of AI likely here to stay, demand for such GPU’s could continue to further support companies such as Nvidia. In fact, the they recently launched a new range of new GPUs in response to increased demand for AI such as the H100 NVL, which is specifically designed to deploy large language models such as ChatGPT.

 

I think it is safe to say that AI is not a fad and demand for it will only increase, which likely provides Nvidia further support for its really. Admittedly, we recently provided a bullish case for the US dollar over the near-term which could weigh on the stock to a degree, but we suspect the tailwind of AI more than outstrips the negative effects of a stronger US dollar. Besides, the rally from the 2022 low appears to be impulsive, which assumes more highs could follow in due course.

 

 

Nvidia weekly chart:

20230420nvidiaWKci

 

The price action from the ATH high appears to be corrective due the overlapping swings during the stock’s decline. And if we compare it to price action seen since the 2022 low, it further suggests the current rally to be impulsive which suggest momentum on the weekly chart has reverted to its long-term uptrend. It also appears we’re in wave three (of five), so the job now is to see how much further it can go before it embarks upon a wave four pullback ahead of its wave-five rally.

 

Whilst weekly trading volumes are trending slightly lower (which is to be expected as a trend matures), the absolute levels remain healthy overall so we think there is some more upside potential for the stock over the near-term. Also note that prices are above the 161.8% projection from wave two which tends to be the minimum of a wave-three rally. And given the strength of the trend, we cannot discount its potential for a wave three to extend back to the all-time highs (assuming stocks in general do not enter an ‘Armageddon’ phase).

 

 

Nvidia daily chart:

20230420nvidiaD1ci

 

Nvidia is clearly within an established and strong uptrend on the daily chart and could be set to break out of a bullish consolidation zone. The OBV (on balance volume) has broken to a new cycle high ahead of prices to suggest underlying bullish pressure. A slight concern is the March 2022 high and 300 handle nearby which could prompt a pause in trend or pullback. But whilst prices hold above $260, our bias remains for a breakout towards and beyond $300.

 

Should we see a break below $260 then we may have entered a wave-four correction. Yet due to the strength of the trend and fundamentals, we’d then look for evidence of a swing low and for signs that momentum has once again reverted to its long-term bullish trend.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nvidia Corp Stocks AU Equities Monthly Trade

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Yesterday 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Yesterday 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
July 26, 2023 07:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:31 AM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 26, 2023 12:37 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 26, 2023 12:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.