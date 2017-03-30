Now Article 50 is out of the way let inflation lead the markets

The big news on Thursday is not the fallout from that huge political millstone – the UK triggering Article 50 – but rather musings on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 30, 2017 10:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The big news on Thursday is not the fallout from that huge political millstone – the UK triggering Article 50 – but rather musings on the weaker than expected inflation data coming out of Spain and parts of Germany. This gives some credence to a rare non-Brexit headline yesterday that the ECB is wary of changing its message before June, which suggests that ECB QE is likely to last the course.

Could German political risk be more of a threat for the pound?

Reflation and the global economic recovery are likely to become the key themes over the summer months, as Brexit negotiations are likely to remain on hold until after European election season. Talking of which, the odds of a Frexit are receding, Oddschecker now expects a 24% chance of victory for Marine Le Pen in the French Presidential election in May. However, risks are now centring on Germany and the prospect of Merkel losing in September’s election and Social Democrat Martin Schulz winning. If this happens then it could de-rail the Brexit negotiations and make it harder for the UK to get a sweet deal.

German inflation data due at 1300 BST today is likely to be key for the FX market today. The market is expecting a reading of 1.8% for March, but if we see further disappointments from other German regions then the prospect of a weaker reading will start to rise. If German CPI does come in lower than expectations we would expect the euro to take a dip, as it would make a more “hawkish” ECB less likely. EURUSD has faded this week and is lower again on Thursday. Key support comes in at 1.0740 – the recent low, then 1.0677 – 50-day sma.

Overall, weaker CPI from Germany today could lead to a weaker flash reading of CPI from the Eurozone on Friday. This is significant, as the German – US yield spread has started to move lower once again after recovering earlier in the month, and it could head further south if we get a weak CPI reading on Friday. This makes a sustained euro recovery an unlikely event in the medium-term, and we could see further euro weakness in the coming days.

Tricky negotiating tactics in Brussels set to weigh on the pound

The pound is also at session lows this morning, and a break below 1.24 to the lows of 1.2377 from earlier this week is a possibility. Wednesday’s mixed reaction to the triggering of Article 50 was to be expected – markets move on news and there was no news. The news-flow is unlikely to be too GBP-friendly in the next few days. We expect the EU to release its draft Brexit negotiating document tomorrow, which could show us whether or not the UK and the EU are on the same page regarding starting trade negotiations at the same time as exit negotiations. This could be a major sticking point for the UK, and if the EU does not allow trade talks to go ahead straight away then this could be considered a negative for the pound and for companies listed on the FTSE.

A tricky negotiating environment for the UK combined with rate rises in the US suggests a weaker GBP/USD to me over the long-term. While we expect some stickiness around 1.2420 – a cluster of sma support, a significant break below here could lead to a return to the 1.20 level from earlier this year.

Why the FTSE 250 remains vulnerable

At the time of writing supermarket Morrison’s is leading the FTSE 100 after it was raised to a buy by BofAML; the FTSE’s real estate sector is still lagging, a sign that Brexit is starting to bite, and we could see underperformance in this sector for some time. Interestingly, the FTSE250, which is considered to be more sensitive to Brexit fears, is higher today, and remains close to record highs. However, it is trading higher in a tight range, which suggests that the market may not be convinced by this rally and if we get any negative headlines out of Brussels in the next two days then we could see this index start to falter.

Related tags: Brexit EUR/USD FTSE 100 GBP/USD article 50 FTSE 250 Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.