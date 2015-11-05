NFP Prep A strong reading could make a December rate hike the Fed s base case

The October Non-Farm Payroll report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 EST (13:30 GMT) with expectations centered on a headline print of 179k after last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2015 8:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The October Non-Farm Payroll report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 EST (13:30 GMT) with expectations centered on a headline print of 179k after last month’s disappointing 142k reading. My model suggests that the report could slightly exceed these expectations,with leading indicators suggesting an October headline NFP reading of 209K.

The model has been historically reliable, showing a correlation coefficient of 0.90 with the unrevised NFP headline figure dating back to 2001 (1.0 would show a perfect 100% correlation). As always, readers should note that past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.

nfp11-4-2015 1-27-51 PM

Source:Bureau of Labor Statistics, FOREX.com

Compared to last month, the leading indicators for the non-farm payrolls report have moved in separate directions. On the optimistic side of the ledger, initial jobless claims dropped to a historically low reading of just 259k new unemployed Americans in the NFP survey week, while the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI employment reading rose nearly a point to 59.2. However, ISM’s Manufacturing employment measure deteriorated almost 3 points to come in at just 47.6 last month, indicating an outright contraction in hiring intentions at industrial companies. Finally, the ADP jobs report dropped from a 200k initial reading last month down to just 182k.

Trading Implications

After last week’s more-hawkish-than-expected statement from the Federal Reserve (not to mention Janet Yellen’s related comments yesterday), traders have definitively put a possible December rate hike back on the table. Accordingly, this jobs report, along with the November NFP release in early December, will be closely watched by both the Fed and traders. For now, it’s difficult to handicap whether a December rate hike is the central bank’s “base case” (meaning that no further economic improvement is necessary) or its “expected case” (meaning that we’ll see a rate increase in December, if the economy evolves as the Fed anticipates), but a strong reading tomorrow could make the question moot regardless. Three possible scenarios for this month’s NFP report, along with the likely market reaction, are shown below:

NFP Jobs Created Likely USD Reaction Likely Equity Reaction
<> Slightly Bearish Slightly Bullish
150k-200k Slightly Bullish Neutral
> 250k Bullish Slightly Bearish

As always, traders should monitor both the overall quantity of jobs created as well as the quality of those jobs. To that end, the change in average hourly earnings could be just as critical as the headline jobs figure. Last month’s report showed essentially no change in compensation, so dollar bulls will want to see an acceleration back into the 0.2-0.3% m/m growth range for average hourly earnings before waving the “all clear” flag.

Historically, USD/JPY has one of the most reliable reactions to payrolls data, so traders with a strong bias on the outcome of the report may want to consider trading that pair.

Though this type of model can provide an objective, data-driven forecast for the NFP report, experienced traders know that the U.S. labor market is notoriously difficult to predict and that all forecasts should be taken with a grain of salt. As always, tomorrow’s report may come in far above or below my model’s projection, so it’s absolutely essential to use stop losses and proper risk management in case we see an unexpected move. Finally, readers should note that stop loss orders may not necessarily limit losses in fast-moving markets.

Related tags: Employment Fed FOMC ISM jobs Non-farm payrolls PMI NFP Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Employment articles

channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
NZD/USD Vulnerable to Decline in New Zealand Employment
By:
David Song
August 6, 2024 07:35 PM
    aus_08
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Yes AU unemployment rose, but…
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2024 02:25 AM
      aus_10
      AU employment data leaves no room for RBA easing: AUD/USD, AUD/CHF
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 21, 2024 01:54 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 11, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.