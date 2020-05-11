New week new corona rules

As the UK woke up to the first day of a softer lockdown, relatively little has changed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 11, 2020 7:11 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

As the UK woke up to the first day of a softer lockdown, relatively little has changed. Only a few sectors will benefit immediately from the government’s new rules on going back to work, namely those that cannot function online, particularly manufacturing, agriculture and to some extent transport, but for many industries the lockdown will effectively extend for almost another full month. Nevertheless, the pressures on the financial sector should start easing as more people go back to work, and as shops start preparing to reopen from 1 June. Also, an easing of lockdowns across Europe, especially France where restriction has been among the most strict, is helping lift the trading mood in London.

FTSE gainers are a mixed bag this morning, led by specialty chemicals group Johnson Matthey, delivery firm Ocado and education publisher Pearson. There is very little on the UK earnings agenda on Monday but tomorrow Vodafone and Land Securities are due to report, Premier Foods on Thursday and Ted Baker on Friday.

The government’s decision to introduce a two-week quarantine for all travellers entering the UK is hitting the already battered airlines even further because, if left in place over the summer, they will effectively scupper summer holiday travel this year. EasyJet shares dropped 7.5% and British Airways owner IAG traded 2.5% lower.  

Crude oil prices plateau

Brent crude prices have been rising for a full two weeks now, ever since the dip into negative territory on 21 April, but have plateaued over the weekend and have started the new week more than 3% lower. Investors have been snapping up very cheap oil futures ever since the price crash, but now that gains have been made, they are beginning to pull out of the June contract, fearing a repetition of a price collapse closer to the 22nd of the month when the June contract expires

.

Related tags: Indices Oil

Latest market news

View more
NASDAQ 100 Forecast :QQQ rises as inflation cools by more than forecast
Yesterday 01:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
May 30, 2024 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
May 30, 2024 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
May 30, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
May 30, 2024 11:18 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 30, 2024 04:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      S&P 500 outlook is starting to turn slightly negative
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 29, 2024 04:25 PM
        japan_03
        The Nikkei 225 has been added to my watch (out below) list
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 29, 2024 06:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.