Nasdaq 100: higher, flatter Fed funds profile a headwind for tech stocks

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 5:19 AM
0 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Unexpected strength in US economy means it’s too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory over inflation, meaning it can’t afford to signal an end to interest rate hikes right now. At the same time, given the resilience shown to tightening already delivered, it’s difficult to argue there’s a need to cut interest rates in the foreseeable future. Combined, it suggests it will be difficult for the FOMC to retain an identical Fed funds rate profile in September to that issued three months ago without foregoing some inflation-fighting credibility, pointing to a meaningful risk its updated profile will show fewer rate cuts next year.

Higher, flatter Fed funds profile could push USD and yields higher

If you’re looking for a scenario that could spark a wave of US dollar strength and rupture the US yield curve higher, look no further than a higher and flatter rate profile. In a week full of risk events, signaling another delay to the start of the next easing cycle is the most obvious known to generate a sizable volatility event.

Looking at the FOMC’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) issued in June, it’s not hard to see why the data could force a rethink about whether a full percentage point of rates cuts is realistic next year, as the former profile showed.

For one, the economy appears to be strengthening, meaning the Fed’s 2023 1% GDP forecast will be revised higher meaningfully yet again. If taken at face value, it hints the economy may be operating above its estimated neutral pace, generating upside risks for inflation and downside risks for unemployment the longer it continues.

fed funds june sep 2023

Source: Federal Reserve

Granted, progress has been made towards both the Fed’s core PCE and unemployment forecasts since June, but will that remain the case if economic activity remains resilient? For policymakers who have made it clear they’ll persist until confident inflation has been defeated, it would be counterintuitive to continue flagging four 25-point rate cuts next year. The data may force them to scale back expected easing.

Uncertainty elevated on what the Fed may signal next year

While a risk, not everyone expects the Fed will change its near-term Fed funds projection, underlining why such a move could push US bond yields and dollar higher.

Goldman Sachs is not on board, forecasting the Fed will lift it’s longer-term neutral Fed funds rate (the level where policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary for economic activity) marginally higher but leave the 2023, 2024 and 2025 projections unchanged.

“We expect the 2024 and 2025 medians to remain unchanged at 4.625% and 3.375%, and we expect the new 2026 dot to show 2.875%,” Goldman said in a recent note. “Most participants will likely anticipate cutting at a roughly quarterly pace, though some might expect fewer than four cuts in 2024 if they do not expect to be cutting by Q1, and some will likely continue to project a slightly faster pace of normalization further down the road when they expect the inflation problem to be more definitively solved.”

Given how much Jerome Powell and other FOMC members have stressed the importance of not signalling easier policy before the inflation threat has been extinguished, allowing a message that suggests just that could end up deliver the exact outcome they fear: a second wave of inflationary pressures. That’s why I’m unconvinced.

Nasdaq vulnerable to higher yields and US dollar

Should the Fed signal the risk of another hike this year and fewer cuts next, it would likely push bond yields and the US dollar higher, generating a risk-off environment for broader markets. As an index with firms who generate a significant amount of earnings overseas, and whose valuations are susceptible to rising risk-free rates, the Nasdaq 100 stands out as one market that looks particularly vulnerable, especially after the rebound this year.

nasdaq Sept 19

Sitting right on uptrend support on the daily, and with a MACD crossover signalling potential downside, a risk-off environment could easily spark a trend change in what is seasonally a difficult period of the year. On the downside, the index bounced strongly from a support zone starting around 14,720, making that the first logical test for shorts. If that were to give way, there’s little major support evident until we get down towards 13,720, the peak struck in August last year.

As for upside protection, the index has struggled to meaningful break above 15,500 recently, suggesting a stop-loss above the September 1 high of 15,625 may be suitable.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: US Tech 100 Nasdaq Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD suffers its worst weekly run in 26 years ahead of FOMC
Today 02:20 AM
Crude oil: risk-laden week and bullish sentiment pose a threat to fresh longs
Today 12:02 AM
Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:36 PM
S&P 500 stalled ahead of Fed meeting, Oil price hits 2-year high
Yesterday 06:57 PM
Gold remains range-bound
Yesterday 06:49 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Support Bounce Ahead of Inflation, FOMC
Yesterday 06:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Tech 100 articles

Stock exchange building fascia
Nikkei 225 breaks higher on tech gains. Nasdaq 100 next?
By:
David Scutt
September 14, 2023 05:11 AM
    apple_04
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    September 13, 2023 10:03 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Adobe earnings impact ADBE stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      September 12, 2023 08:53 AM
        apple_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 8, 2023 08:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.