Mexico CPI due out tomorrow, but does it matter?

Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of summer, most recently with a 75bps rate hike last week.

October 6, 2022 5:20 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

Mexico will be one of the first countries to release its September CPI data on Friday.  Expectations are for a print of 8.75% YoY vs 8.7% YoY prior. This would be the highest inflation reading since December 2000.  In addition, the Core CPI rate for September is expected to increase to 8.34% YoY vs 8.05% YoY for August.  This would also be the highest level since 2000.  However, does it matter to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) what the print is?  Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of the summer.  In June, July, and August, the Fed hiked 75bps.  At the Banxico meetings in June, August, and September, the board also hiked by 75bps each time to bring the current benchmark policy rate to 9.25%, its highest level since 2005.  The FOMC meets again on November 2nd , and it currently expected to hike rates by another 75bps.  If that is the case, will the latest CPI reading matter to Banxico when it meets again on November 10th, or will the central bank just continue to match the Fed and hike by the same amount?

On a weekly timeframe, USD/MXN has been moving lower in a descending triangle since making pandemic highs in April 2020 near 25.7836.  Notice that the lows have been consistent around the same level between 19.5510 and 19.7005.  During 2022, USD/MXN has tested the top, downward sloping trendline of the triangle, only to be rejected each time with a long upper wick poking through the trendline.

20221006 usdmxn weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/MXN now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, USD/MXN has been oscillating around the 20.0000 level since mid-August.  Interestingly, with the US Dollar moving higher over the summer, the USD/MXN has not participated in the move. The pair is stalled at the long-term downward sloping trendline near 20.0670.  If the pair moves higher, the next resistance level is the spike high from September 28th at 20.5904, then additional spike highs at 20.8282 and 21.0541.  However, if the pair moves lower towards the bottom zone of support, the first level of support is at the September 12th lows at 19.7530, then the spike lows from May 20th at 19.4136. If price breaks below there, the next level is a confluence of support at the lows from February 2020 and the bottom trendline of the near-term channel at 18.5235.

20221006 usdmxn daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Mexico releases its CPI data for September tomorrow.  But will it matter?  Banxico has been hiking rates at the same pace as the Fed since the beginning of summer, most recently with a 75bps rate hike last week.  Therefore, no matter what the print is, the Bank of Mexico may be hiking the same amount as the Fed at the November meeting.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD MXN CPI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.