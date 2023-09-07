Mexican Peso Technical Analysis: Is the Tide Turning in USD/MXN?

While USD strength has been the rage in many FX markets, the same can’t be said in USD/MXN where Banxico rates have kept the carry driving the short side of the pair for much of the past two years. But now there’s the threat of reversal.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
September 7, 2023 5:50 PM
mexico_02
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Mexican Peso, USD/MXN Technical Analysis:

  • USD/MXN has been in a strong bearish trend over the past year, even as USD-strength has remained in many other FX markets. Peso strength has been driven by carry as rates have remained higher in Mexico than the US, but with inflation continuing to fall in Mexico the scope of that scenario is now in question.
  • USD/MXN jumped up to a fresh three month high this morning as the pair broke above the 17.42 level, which likely triggered stops above that that resistance to lead to some additional demand in the market. That price came back in as support this morning before the inflation print, and this keeps the door open for reversal potential from the daily chart. Below I look at the matter from monthly, weekly, and daily time frames.

 

US Dollar strength continues to run in many FX markets but in USD/MXN, that bullish theme is just starting to show potential after what’s been an aggressively bearish trend over the past year.

While US rates eclipsed that of many major economies the same cannot be said for Mexico, which currently holds an 11.25% central bank rate against the 5.25-5.50% from the Fed. This has allowed the carry in USD/MXN to remain tilted to the short side as investors and traders have been picking on rate divergence, and as long as there’s the potential for the principal of the trade to hold and perhaps even appreciate, that carry can remain as an attractive driver in the trending nature of that market.

This is very similar to what we saw in USD/JPY through the first nine months of last year, as carry trades were bringing more bulls into the market, thereby helping to push topside trends. This added an extra component of attraction to that theme as FX traders had positive carry to go along with a strong bullish trend, and as long as the prospect of continuation was there, a bullish case could be made.

But when the trend started to snap back and the threat of losses to principal began to eclipse those rollover payments, well there wasn’t as much motivation for bulls to hold strong. And this led to the ‘down the elevator’ part of the ‘up the stairs, down the elevator’ nature of trending markets. With the threat of principal losses obviating the attractiveness of the carry, the reversal of those trends can be fast and heavy, much like we saw last year, with USD/JPY erasing 50% of a move over three months – that had taken 21 months to build.

As inflation continues to fall in Mexico, with this morning’s data showing a fresh two and a half year low, the question now is whether a similar scenario is before us in USD/MXN. Like USD/JPY last year ahead of the reversal, the trend here has been running strong for some time after the pair topped-out in April of 2020. There was almost two years of support at the 19.70 Fibonacci level, which is the 38.2 retracement of the big picture major move. That finally gave way in November, right around the time that US inflation had started to fall and the USD had went into reverse. This was also around the same time that the USD/JPY reversal was setting in. That trend ran cleanly in USD/MXN until July of this year.

 

USD/MXN Monthly Chart

usdmxn monthly 9723 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/MXN on Tradingview

 

USD/MXN Intermediate-Term: The Trend Begins to Turn

 

From the weekly chart below we can get greater definition of that recent bearish trend, and this is especially interesting given the trajectory of the US Dollar in other markets. But, again this is fairly clear illustration of drive coming from the carry trade.

As Banxico has retained a degree of hawkishness, even as questions have abound about a possible Fed pivot, the pair continued to hold on to the bearish trend into July trade – but that’s around the time that the trend began to stall, as we can see from the two months of support that built at 16.70. To be sure there were attempts from both sides of the market to run a trend but both support and resistance held as the pair ranged for the latter portion of the summer.

Last week produced a bullish outside bar, albeit still within the range, and so far this week we’ve seen that strength continue to allow for breakout to a fresh three-month high.

And this begins to raise the prospect of bigger-picture reversal potential in that well-entrenched bearish trend.

 

USD/MXN Weekly Price Chart

usdmxn weekly 9723 

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/MXN on Tradingview

 

USD/MXN Shorter-Term: Initial Steps of Reversal Begin to Show

 

The first part of a trend reversal is a stall of the move. And after that, it’s the opposing side producing a higher-high that opens that door for reversal a bit wider. After that, the key is a hold of higher-low support and that can then lead in to another higher-high, which then allows for substantiation of the opposing trend and the onset of reversal.

In USD/MXN, the initial steps of that criteria have been met. For the stall, there was approximately three months of ranging price behavior. And then this week showed some additional ignition as yesterday saw prices breakout to a fresh three-month-high.

That move pulled back this morning and this is still at a very early stage but, so far, we’ve seen support on today’s daily bar show at a familiar level of prior resistance at the 17.42 level. This was also a prior spot of support from back in May, and if there is a bullish reversal in the works this would be an aggressive spot for buyers to show their hand.

The drivers around the theme also help to illustrate what’s behind the move, as it was this morning’s release of Mexican inflation data that helped to produce the bounce after that support hold. This can help to align drivers as continued strength in US data to go along with the possibility of more rate hikes out of the Fed can further drive the reverse of that prior rate divergence that drove the carry trade.

If support at 17.42 does not hold, bulls could still retain a lifeline, as there’s another spot of possible higher-low support potential around the 17.20 level. On the topside of price action, there’s a level from the previously mentioned Fibonacci study at 17.8165, after which another prior price swing shows around the 18.00 handle.

If bulls can force a re-test of the 18.00 level, the reversal theme will take on even more potential as there would be yet another higher-high to go along with a higher-low.

 

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart

usdmxn daily 9723

Chart prepared by James Stanley, USD/MXN on Tradingview

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Trade Ideas and Alerts Trade Ideas James Stanley USD MXN

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
Yesterday 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Yesterday 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas and Alerts articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Breakout After 1.2500 Test
By:
James Stanley
December 14, 2023 06:06 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Euro softens as dollar picks up momentum ahead of key macro events
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 6, 2023 12:10 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      US dollar analysis: EUR/USD, NZD/USD - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 24, 2023 12:49 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 21, 2023 07:21 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.