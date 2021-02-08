ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke earlier in front of the European Parliament and told members “Accommodative monetary policy stance remains essential!” In the charts today, EUR/USD is testing a confluence of resistance between 1.2050 and 1.2090.
Given the technical and Christine Lagarde’s dovishness, watch for bears to enter the market near current levels and look to test Fridays lows.
