﻿

Lagarde adds to the Euro dovishness

Accommodative monetary policy stance remains essential

February 8, 2021 2:10 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke earlier in front of the European Parliament and told members “Accommodative monetary policy stance remains essential!”  In the charts today,  EUR/USD is testing  a confluence of resistance between 1.2050 and 1.2090. 

Given the technical and Christine Lagarde’s dovishness, watch for bears to enter the market near current levels and look to test Fridays lows.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR Forex Lagarde

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises post-Powell and as jobless claims rise
Today 01:17 PM
DAX analysis: What now for German index after big rally?
Today 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:14 AM
Crude oil forecast: Bullish golden cross looms as WTI hits 2024 highs
Today 05:32 AM
US dollar, USD/JPY, gold performance around Nonfarm payrolls (NFP)
Today 05:27 AM
USD/JPY: Selling rallies far easier than buying dips given the growing threat of BOJ intervention
Today 12:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
By:
David Scutt
March 25, 2024 02:55 AM
    EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 31, 2023 02:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.