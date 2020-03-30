Is China in a Recovery

Watch for USD/CNH to break higher out of the pennant

March 30, 2020 5:41 PM

Is China in a Recovery?

In a few hours, China will release their “Official” NBS Manufacturing PMI data for March.  The expectation is for a reading of 45, which is still in contraction territory.  However, a print of 45 is much better than the previous reading of 35.7.  (A reading above 50 means the economy is in expansion and a reading below 50 means the economy is on contraction.)  In addition, the “Official” Non-Manufacturing PMI for March is also going to be released.  There is not an estimate for this figure, however the previous reading was 29.6.   The reason I say “Official” is because this data is put out by the Chinese government.  Depending on who you ask, these readings may or may not be accurate as they could be.  The more accurate data may come on Thursday, when the private company Caixin Global puts out their survey reading.  Ironically,  Caixin is expecting a reading of 45.8, slightly better than expectation on of the “Official” reading.  Regardless, with cononavirus cases falling in China, and with factories and stores reopening, the number is likely to be better than last months! 

If the data is worse than expected, the US Dollar may continue to advance vs the Chinese Yuan.  The USD/CNH had put in a high of 7.1959 on September 3, 2019 and began forming a sideways channel, hitting a low 0f 6.8456 on January 20th.  After breaking out of a descending wedge (and retesting the bottom of the channel on March 9th), the pair shot higher back towards the top of the channel and is currently consolidating in a pennant formation.  Price consolidations in a pennant formation usually break out is the same direction of the previous move.  Therefore,  we should look for a breakout higher.  Notice that as price reached the high of the pennant, the RSI was in overbought territory.  This consolidation allowed for the RSI to move back within the neutral zone. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240- minute time frame we can get a better sense of support and resistance levels.  First resistance is at today’s highs and the downward sloping trendline from the pennant near 7.1300.  Above there is the near term high and top of the pennant at 7.1650.  Finally, the all-time high from September is the third resistance level at 7.1854.  First support is the upward sloping trendline from the bottom of the pennant near 7.07.  Not far below that is the next level of horizontal support near 7.0571.  Below there is the third level of support near the channel bottom at 6.9200.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Whether or not the “Official” Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI readings are real or not, the Caixin figures will matter more.  And given the price formation at the moment, watch for USD/CNH to break higher out of the pennant (and note the target is way above near 7.38!).

 


Related tags: Forex USD China Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.