Idea of the Day Preparing for volatile markets

Most people think of volatility as only relevant when markets decline and the Vix spikes, but this is not the full picture. Volatility is also high when the Vix drops and markets shoot higher, as we saw on Monday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2017 10:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What: most people think of volatility as only relevant when markets decline and the Vix spikes, but this is not the full picture. Volatility is also high when the Vix drops and markets shoot higher, as we saw on Monday. In the current environment when political angst is high, particularly in the US right now, we need to get used to periods of elevated geopolitical risk that soon subside.

If we are about to witness an increase in volatility surges then it is worth making sure that your positions are protected. One way to do this is to use options, particularly if you trade equity indices.

How: At City Index we offer options on the major indices and FX pairs with spreads from 4-points, and we offer options on over 20 markets. The benefit of options is two-fold. Firstly, they can be used as a hedging tool. Rather than sell out of your positions every time Donald Trump tweets about North Korea for fear that the price will plunge, if you are long an index, let’s say the FTSE 100, if you are also long a put option – the right but not the obligation to sell the index at a pre-arranged time and price – then even if your actual index position falls, your option position should rise, which means that your net position is neutral.

The second way to benefit from options is to take a view on volatility. When you buy an index using an option you are essentially selling volatility, and when you sell an index using an option then you are buying volatility. Thus, if you believe that volatility is too low for the current geopolitical environment, then you would buy volatility using a put option.

Another benefit of options is that you only pay the premium upfront, which as we mention above starts from 4-points with City Index. If you make the wrong call and the market doesn’t move in your favour then you can always let the option expire worthless, and you have limited your losses to just the premium that you paid upfront.

Options are sophisticated trading products, so it is worth doing your research to find out if they are for you. In the current choppy market environment they can come in very useful. 

Related tags: Indices Options UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.