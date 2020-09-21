﻿

HSBC Plunges and Virus Woes

Second wave fears and a bomBshell banking report drag on FTSE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 21, 2020 4:38 AM
Downtrend arrow
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are starting the week on the back foot with the FTSE leading the charge lower. Rising covid cases, fears of tighter lockdown restrictions and a bombshell report on bank’s suspicious transactions.

Tighter lockdown restrictions coming
There is a distinct lack of good news as the FTSE kicks off trading for the week. New daily covid infections continue to rise sharply. With large pats of the UK seeing tighter lockdown restrictions and fears growing that London could be next. British Medical Advisor Chris Whitty is due to make a public briefing later this morning where warnings that the UK is at a critical point ahead of a very challenging winter are likely to keep sentiment depressed.
Bank’s can’t stay out of trouble

British banks are back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. A report that some of the world’s largest banks enabled flows of dirty money in suspicious transactions over a period of two decades, despite warnings from regulators is keeping the sector out of favour. HSBC was one of the 5 global banks which appeared heavily in the report, along with Standard Chartered, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. 

Whilst it has been a while since the last banking sector scandal, it hasn’t been long enough. This is a sector which constantly appears to struggle to stay on the right side of regulators and the law. 

HSBC at 25 year low
Heavyweight HSBC is a standout loser as the global bank faces trouble on several fronts as it is caught up in political turmoil and an economic slump. In fact, things couldn’t get much worse for the bank which is reeling under covid pressures and its increasingly difficult position in no-mans land, supported by neither the East or the West.
Not only is the suspicious transaction report extremely damaging, but the bank is on the brink of being added to China’s “unreliable entity” list, potentially threatening its plans to expend into China.

The so-called unreliable entity list looks to punish firms that damage national security. Should HSBC find itself on the list the bank will experiencing problems expanding into mainland China after investing heavily in directing the business that way over the past few years.
The stock is trading at a 25-year low and the outlook is troubling at best.

Looking ahead
The economic calendar is light in Europe and the US. US tech stocks will remain in focus, with fears of the selloff continuing despite progress in the TikTok WeChat saga.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: Bank Stocks FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast: US economic exceptionalism required to cement bearish break
Today 04:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
Yesterday 10:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX subdued at the end of a strong Q1
March 28, 2024 01:26 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will US dollar retreat again?
March 28, 2024 01:00 PM
Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
USD/JPY forecast: Stalemate looms on BOJ intervention threat, range trading favoured
March 27, 2024 11:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.