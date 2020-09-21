HSBC Plunges and Virus Woes

European bourses are starting the week on the back foot with the FTSE leading the charge lower. Rising covid cases, fears of tighter lockdown restrictions and a bombshell report on bank’s suspicious transactions.

Tighter lockdown restrictions coming

There is a distinct lack of good news as the FTSE kicks off trading for the week. New daily covid infections continue to rise sharply. With large pats of the UK seeing tighter lockdown restrictions and fears growing that London could be next. British Medical Advisor Chris Whitty is due to make a public briefing later this morning where warnings that the UK is at a critical point ahead of a very challenging winter are likely to keep sentiment depressed.

Bank’s can’t stay out of trouble

British banks are back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. A report that some of the world’s largest banks enabled flows of dirty money in suspicious transactions over a period of two decades, despite warnings from regulators is keeping the sector out of favour. HSBC was one of the 5 global banks which appeared heavily in the report, along with Standard Chartered, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.