Matt Weller, Global Head of Research at City Index, sits down with Rhona O'Connell, Head of Market Analysis for EMEA and Asia at StoneX Group, to discuss the drivers of the gold market, the potential implications of the 2020 US election on gold, and the key differences between gold and silver.
