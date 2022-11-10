Breaking down the 5-3-1 forex trading strategy

The 5-3-1 trading strategy is a guide for currency traders that helps you lock in the basics of your trading plan including which forex pairs to trade and the best time to trade.

na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
November 10, 2022 8:30 PM
Day trader looking at trading screens
na-ryan-thaxton-stonex-financial-writer-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Intro: 5-3-1 trading strategy

The 5-3-1 trading strategy is a simple guide used by forex traders to help establish the best forex trading plan for their own style. The 5-3-1 strategy is especially helpful for new traders who may be overwhelmed by the dozens of currency pairs available and the 24-7 nature of the market.

The numbers five, three, and one stand for:

  • Five currency pairs to learn and trade
  • Three strategies to become an expert on and use with your trades
  • One time to trade, the same time every day

Let’s look at each element of 5-3-1 trading in more depth.

Five

The 5-3-1 trading strategy designates you should focus on only five major currency pairs. The pairs you choose should focus on one or two major currencies you’re most familiar with. For example, if you live in Australia, you may choose AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD, and AUD/JPY. You may base your pairs around the times they are most traded, but we’ll get to that part of the strategy later.

By focusing on only five pairs, you can gain a deep understanding of how the pairs move.

Three

Next, you should pick maximum three specific strategies to use when trading. This limit applies both to the trading style you choose and the indicators you employ with technical analysis.

Keeping your trading plan focused on just three specific strategies allows you to focus your technical analysis on specific timeframes that best fit with your chosen indicators. It also ensures you don’t become confused by using too many indicators to the extent they begin to contradict each other and show mixed signals.

Number three can be further broken into three components:

  • First, pick a specific trading style that works best with your goals. This may be carry trading, scalping, news trading, swing trading, etc.
  • Then, choose a few indicators that work best with your chosen style. Moving average-based indicators like the MACD and Stochastic Oscillator work well for day trading, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is popular among momentum traders
  • Finally, decide on a risk management strategy that best fits your style. You may prefer to set close stop-loss and limit orders to lock in small profit gains and prevent losses, or you can use trailing stops to capture gains during long-term momentum trades

One

Followers of the 5-3-1 strategy only trade at one time, every day. One of the biggest draws to the forex market is its 24-7 availability. The all-hours trading offers liquidity and the opportunity to trade whenever you want. However, failing to log in to your trading account on schedule will guarantee you miss trading opportunities, or the market will move against you without your knowledge.

The time you pick to trade should be when the currency pairs you’ve chosen to trade are most active. Traditionally, the forex market is separated into three sessions: the Tokyo session, the London session, and the New York session. You can probably guess by the names which currency pairs are most traded during each session.

For example, The Tokyo session may not seem worth your time if you live in western Europe or the Americas. It also features the least liquidity across all currency pairs. However, if you’re interested in the carry trade strategy, it may be worth choosing this time as AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY are two of the best currency pairs for carry trading. 

The time frame you choose to monitor your trades daily depends on the first two steps of this plan. Yet it is also the most crucial for you to execute your trading strategies. If you log in to trade a currency that has low liquidity during that time, you’ll be stuck unable to execute your trades according to your strategy.

Practise the 5-3-1 trading strategy

You can practise implementing this formula with different currency pairs and trading strategies risk-free when you create a City Index demo account.

If you’re an experienced forex trader ready to apply the 5-3-1 strategy to your own trading, log in to your account or open a new account with City Index.

Related tags: Insights Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
Today 11:00 AM
EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 10:13 AM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:49 AM
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
Today 03:24 AM
GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
Today 02:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Insights articles

Stock exchange building fascia
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    How geopolitical risk impacts forex trading
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    February 12, 2024 02:44 PM
      federal reserve stamp
      S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 9, 2024 04:37 PM
        Federal reserve building close-up
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 8, 2024 06:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.