What is MACD? trading with the MACD indicator

MACD is an acronym for Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, and it is one of the most popular technical indicators among traders. Its relative ease of use and popularity make the MACD fundamental knowledge for traders looking to incorporate technical analysis into their trading strategy.

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, or MACD for short, is a technical indicator used by traders to identify whether a trend is bullish or bearish. That is, regardless of current volatility, the MACD can help reveal an overarching trend in price action that is either rising (bullish) or falling (bearish).

MACD works by tracking three moving averages (MAs) of a security’s price. The indicator uses two simple moving averages (SMAs) and one exponential moving average (EMA) to compare long and short-term price trends.

The MACD can reveal changes in the security’s overall price action depending on the plot of its moving averages. A reversal or reinforcement of the current trend is predicted by the indicator depending on whether the moving averages converge or diverge, hence the indicator’s name.

Most charting software will automatically set two moving averages for MACD comprised of 12 and 26-period moving averages (MAs). The first MA represents the past 12 bars on the price action chart and is calculated as a simple moving average. The second represents the past 26 bars and is represented as an exponential moving average, giving more weight to the most recent bars.

These two MAs are represented on the MACD chart by a single line, combined by subtracting the 26-period EMA from the 12-period SMA. It is referred to as the MACD line.

A second line is calculated by taking the difference of the past nine periods of the MACD line. It’s known as the signal line.

These two moving averages represent ‘fast’ and ‘slow’ price trends. The MACD line will change values quicker than the signal line because it is more reactive to price changes than its smoothed-out average partner, the signal line.

A histogram is displayed underneath the two lines which plots the difference between the MACD line and the signal line. It functions as a graphical representation of the difference between the two lines and can help visualize the value and positioning of both lines.

To read a MACD indicator, you should focus on the position of the MACD and signal lines and the difference between them. Specifically, you are looking for divergences and convergences between the two lines.

In the image below, you can identify the MACD line (blue), the signal line (red) and the histogram representing the difference between the two. Also note the zero line – which the histogram is centred around.

When the two lines converge, the histogram gets smaller as the faster-reacting MACD line stays near the slower-reacting signal line. This indicates a slowdown of the ongoing trend and possible reversal. In the image below, we’ve identified a moment in orange where the lines converge as price action changes.

As the two lines diverge, the histogram bars grow larger indicating the MACD line is changing values faster than the signal line. This indicates increasing momentum in the current trend. In the same image, we’ve highlighted a moment in green where the histogram bars grow larger while the price action trend continues in the same direction.

You can easily access the MACD indicator with City Index’s Web Trader or mobile trading platform. To use the MACD indicator in your own trading:

Log in to your City Index account, or quickly apply for an account if you’re not yet a member Open the MACD indicator on your chart Adjust the values of the moving averages (although the default 12,26,9 work well for most traders) Identify long and short opportunities using the MACD in conjunction with other technical indicators and fundamental strategies Place your trade based on the bullish and bearish signals provided

Alternatively, you can open a City Index demo account to practice trading with the MACD. And learn more about our account offerings here.

There are many different strategies you can incorporate the MACD indicator into. Here we cover three of the most common, divergence, crossovers and zero line crossovers, and provide examples of all three.

MACD divergence strategy

The MACD divergence strategy refers to when two factors on a price chart begin moving independently from one another, like price action and momentum. Divergence typically indicates that momentum is slowing down, even if the price action continues moving in the same direction.

In the chart below, an example of bullish divergence is highlighted. Notice the price action continues to make lower lows while the MACD histogram makes higher lows. This might be an indication to close out any short positions or take a long position on EUR/USD.

Learn more about trading bearish and bullish divergences.

MACD crossover strategy

The MACD crossover strategy focuses on when the MACD line and signal line cross one another.

When the MACD line crosses above the signal line, a bullish signal is generated

When the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it’s considered a bearish signal

This is because the MACD line is more reactive than its smoothed out, 9-period average represented by the signal line. So, the direction the MACD line moves relative to its lagging average value gives traders an indication of whether the market is moving in a bearish or bullish trend.

Examine the EUR/USD chart below and pay close attention to the MACD indicator at the bottom. Notice each time the (blue) MACD line crosses with the (red) signal line and the related change in price action.