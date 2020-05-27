The US lags around 2 months behind China in coronavirus crisis terms – both outbreak and recovery. China’s economy is showing a gradual recovery. The composite PMI is back above where it was at the start of the year despite halving in January, and factory profits are down -4.3% year on year, a significant improvement from the -35% decline in March, although still far from ideal.

Continuing claims

Whilst initial jobless claims have been a strong focus over the past two weeks continuing claims will now attract more attention for signs of job seekers being re-hired as states reopen their economies. Whilst the S&P has risen higher regardless of horrendous jobless claims data, surely at some point if continuing claims don't show signs of improvement the push higher will reverse or at the very least start to slow? Regardless of what we think the S&P should be doing the chart is bullish.

S&P levels to watch:

The S&P trades above its 20, 50 & 100 sma on 4 hour chart, a bullish chart.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 3082 a psychologically key level prior to the coronavirus crisis March 5th high, prior to 3130 (high 4th March).

Support can be seen at 2984 (yesterday low) 2906 (low 22nd May) and 2760 (low 14th May).











