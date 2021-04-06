Hopes of summer surge drive SP 500 above 4000 Where to next

Traders are starting to bet on sultry summer surge in US economic activity as the weather warms and vaccine distribution continues apace...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 6, 2021 3:38 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Hopes of summer surge drive S&P 500 above 4,000: Where to next?

To say that the recent economic data out of the US has been strong would be an understatement.

Fresh on the heels of last week’s jaw-dropping 64.7 reading in the ISM manufacturing PMI survey, a 37-year high, yesterday’s ISM services PMI figure came in at 63.7, a record high for the 40+ years the survey has been ongoing. Meanwhile, Friday’s NFP report showed that the US economy created a staggering 916k net new jobs in March, the highest print in the last seven months. Far from a mere “return to normal,” traders are starting to bet on sultry summer surge in US economic activity as the weather warms and vaccine distribution continues apace.

As the data continues to exceed expectations, traders continue to drive US indices higher. Even with the huge FANMAG stocks lagging the broader market, we’ve seen a smooth rotation to industrial, material, retail, and other “reopening” sectors. As the chart below shows, the S&P 500 has grinded its way steadily higher for a full year now, with any temporary dips finding support near the bottom of a rising channel and the 100-day EMA:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

With the widely-followed index now holding above the key psychological level at 4,000, bulls may feel emboldened to push the S&P 500 up to the next noteworthy level of resistance, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the Q1 2020 COVID-19 pandemic selloff near 4140. That area also marks the top of the current upward-trending channel, which could provide another excuse for buyers to take short-term profits.

Regardless, the S&P 500 has closed below its 50-day EMA exactly once in the past five months, so traders will likely continue to buy any near-term dips as long as the index remains above 3900 in the coming weeks.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


Related tags: SPX 500 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:10 AM
S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
Today 01:49 AM
EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
Today 12:56 AM
Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
Yesterday 10:51 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Yesterday 08:20 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
Yesterday 07:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_04
S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:49 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises modestly as the market asses Trump's trade outlook
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 21, 2025 02:25 PM
      100USD_graph
      King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 17, 2025 03:00 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 16, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.