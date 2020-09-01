﻿

Gold verging on bullish breakout

In yesterday’s article on the S&P500, which incidentally had its best August since 1984 (+7.0%), the outcomes of Fed Chair Powell’s speech last week at Jackson Hole were reviewed.

September 1, 2020 2:55 AM
Gold nuggets

This included the formal announcement of Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) as well as the Feds lukewarm enthusiasm for Yield Curve Control (YCC), based on their view that in the current environment the use of YCC would have only limited impact and be costly.

Overnight a speech by Fed Vice Chair Clarida has refocussed the market's attention on the possibility of YCC being used by the Fed in the future.

 “Yield caps and targets were not warranted in the current environment but should remain an option that the committee could reassess in the future if circumstances changed markedly.”

Assuming the Fed is determined to boost inflation expectations and to let the economy run hot, real interest rates need to remain pinned deeply in negative yield territory. YCC is an effective way to do this and this realisation has caused gold, one of the chief beneficiaries of negative real rates to spring to life this morning.  

As noted in the Week Ahead video on Monday at around the 6 minute and 30-second mark, should gold break above recent highs $1980 it would be initial confirmation that the correction from the $2075 high is complete at the $1862 low and that the uptrend has resumed.

The key technical reasons to support this:

  • The dip to $1862 picked up trendline support from the March $1451 low, keeping golds uptrend intact.
  • Over the past three weeks gold appears to have traced out another 5 wave (abcde) triangular corrective pattern. This type of pattern was also evident before strong rallies in January and April this year.
  • A break and daily close above the downtrend line from the $2075 high would be further confirmation the uptrend has resumed.

In a nutshell, post the break of resistance this morning and following the Clarida speech overnight, we favour re-opening longs in gold, leaving room to add should gold post a daily close above $1980. The target is a retest and break of the $2075 high. The stop loss should be placed $5 below interim support $1950. Or even better, below the uptrend support currently at $1915.

Gold verging on bullish breakout

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 1st of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Yesterday 07:56 AM
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
March 22, 2024 11:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
March 22, 2024 02:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Market trader analysing data
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
March 22, 2024 02:13 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    Gold, USD/JPY, TLT ETF: Assessing trade setups for a Fed determined to cut rates
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 21, 2024 02:08 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 18, 2024 06:10 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 15, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.