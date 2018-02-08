Gold undermined as rising yields offset support from stock market selloff

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
February 8, 2018 12:45 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Gold has bounced off its worst levels, but it may be far too early to draw any conclusions from the rebound. Granted, I, for one, am a little bit surprised by gold’s sizeable pullback recently, especially given the simultaneous sell-off in the stock markets. The culprit is the rising government bond yields boosting the dollar and  making low and noninterest-bearing commodities like gold and silver less attractive to yield-seeking investors. But if yields stop rising, then gold has a chance to stage a comeback.  The metal may find further support if it turns out that the recent rally in the dollar was just a pullback in a downtrend, rather than a trend reversal. This may very well be the case, as so far the Dollar Index hasn’t broken a previous high to suggest the low is in for the greenback. But if the dollar were to make a more meaningful comeback then gold could break down regardless of the ongoing stock market volatility.

From a technical perspective, I am not too sure on gold’s near-term direction. When the metal broke above its 2017 high of $1357 towards the end of last month, but failed to hold above it, this was a big clue that it was going to head lower. And given that so many short-term support levels have been taken out since, gold now needs to print some bullish price action to suggest that the long-term trend is still bullish. In the short-term, a break above resistance at $1325 would be ideal, more so if the next level at $1332 also gives way. Should that happen, then gold may make another run towards the recent highs, and who knows, this time might go on to break decisively higher. However, if gold falls below the key $1300 support level again and holds below it, then it is game over for the bulls in my opinion.


Related tags: Gold

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
Today 08:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold Analysis: It looks tough at the top for gold
By:
Matt Simpson
May 11, 2023 03:03 AM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold outlook, USDCAD outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 5, 2023 07:49 AM
      Federal reserve building close-up
      Gold forecast, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 3, 2023 07:42 AM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 20, 2023 01:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.