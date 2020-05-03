Gold Intraday Rebound Thanks to Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox News interview China "made a horrible mistake" which caused the coronavirus pandemic...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2020 12:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Rebound Thanks to Donald Trump

Just as gold price was heading downward due to the diminishing coronavirus fears, U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox News interview China "made a horrible mistake" which caused the coronavirus pandemic, and "they tried to cover it". Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Trump is considering plans to block a government retirement fund from investing 50 billion dollars in China stock markets.

Some analysts are already pointing out that Trump could attempt to diverge attention to China's fault on coronavirus outbreak, as a 2020 presidential election strategy. If he carries on lighting up tensions between the two nations, gold may be benefited.

From a technical point of view, spot gold is gaining traction as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has broken above a falling wedge pattern, while the RSI has shown a bullish divergence. The level at $1,685 may be considered as the nearest support, and a break above the nearest resistance at $1,706 is likely to trigger a further advance to test the next resistance at $1,714. In an alternative scenario, losing $1,685 might show that gold has lost momentum and the next support at $1,671 could be threatened.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities China Trump

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Yesterday 12:34 PM
Crude oil analysis: Have oil prices formed a low?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Analysis: XAU/USD Surges to Fresh Record Above $2250 – Where Next?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 1, 2024 01:09 PM
    gold_03
    Gold analysis: precious metal ignores dollar, yields strength
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 28, 2024 10:30 AM
      gold_04
      Gold forecast: Pullback on the radar - just don’t expect Armageddon
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 26, 2024 11:24 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold and silver analysis: Technical Tuesday, March 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 26, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.