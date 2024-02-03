Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs

Gold’s outlook looks set to be dictated by geopolitical tensions along with the US rate outlook. Having broken its downtrend, the directional risks appear skewed to the upside near-term, putting a retest of the highs hit last year on the radar.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 2:00 AM
gold_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold has had a strong inverse relationship with US long bond yields over the past month but not the US dollar
  • Fed speak and bond auctions loom as known events that could move yields – and gold – this week
  • Gold has been grinding higher but it faces some key technical challenges ahead

Gold’s outlook looks set to be dictated again by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East along with the US interest rate outlook. On track for its largest weekly gain in nearly two months ahead of the payrolls report, the directional risks appear skewed to the upside near-term, putting a retest of the highs hit last year on the radar.

What’s influencing gold near-term?

Looking at what may be influencing gold right now, it’s good to track at what its key long-term drivers are doing: the US dollar as that’s the convention most traders focus on and US bond yields given bullion offers no yield and comes with sizeable carry costs if held in physical form.

Keep an eye on long bonds

Since the beginning of the year, gold has been influenced by shifting expectations for the US rate outlook, especially the flow-through impact to the longer end of the US bond curve. In contrast, the relationship the US dollar index, or DXY, have been weakening.

Gold’s inverse correlation with US benchmark 10-year bond yields has been -0.84 over the past month, with the inverse relationship with US 2-year yields a little weaker at -0.77. Interestingly, the relationship with the DXY has been weakening, sitting at just -0.29. While correlation does not automatically mean causation, when it comes to gold, it’s a safe to say it is.

Middle East geopolitical risks remain a significant outlier

The daily chart below shows the correlation between gold and US 10-year yields over a 20-timeframe period over the year. Apart from the rapid escalation in Middle Eastern tensions back in October, even with the situation around the Arabian Peninsula incredibly fluid, the inverse relationship has been gradually strengthening pushing into February.

That suggests that while geopolitical developments can assume the role as a key driver of the gold price on risk aversion flows, unless the impact sparks further developments, the impact is often temporary when it comes to directional risks. It means that while gold traders should be alert to new news on the conflict, the thing to watch right now is longer-dated bonds and what could influence movements in the week ahead.

gold vs 10s feb 2

Market Outlook Gold

Fed speak, bond auctions the key known events

Looking at the known risk even calendar, Fed speak and bond auctions loom as potential catalysts. Here’s the chronological order of what to watch along with a brief synopsis as to why some may be important.

 

Sunday

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell interviewed on US 60 Minutes: It’s a pre-recorded interview so misses the payrolls report. Having only spoken a few days earlier following the FOMC rate decision, it looms as a low-probability, high-risk event for bonds should he deviate meaningfully from Wednesday’s messaging.

Monday

US ISM non-manufacturing PMI: a report that doesn’t get the attention it deserves relative to the far smaller manufacturing sector report released last week. Keep a close eye on the employment subindex, in particular. It tumbled in December and bonds have been ultra-sensitive to most labour market data recently. Once is an anomaly, twice is a trend..

Tuesday

Cleveland Fed President Lorretta Mesta speaks: She’s a FOMC voter, retiring in June and was influential on the reversal in bond yields prior to the Fed’s policy pivot. She has scope to speak more freely than most.

US 3-year Treasury note auction

Wednesday

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler speaks: She’s only recently appointed and is regarded as an expert on the labour market. Enough said.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks: He didn’t sound in a rush to cut in late December. Is he likely to think differently now given momentum in the US economy since?

US 10-year Treasury note auction

Japan 30-year bond auction: Demand at recent auctions has been soft and the BOJ is the only major developed market central bank still contemplating rate hikes. Japanese government bonds (JGBs) can and have influenced US yields previously.

Thursday

China CPI and PPI: Two releases that have implications for fiscal stimulus in China and imports prices for trading partners, such as the US.

US 30-year Treasury bond auction

Gold grinding higher within broader channel

For those contemplating initiating positions in gold, the chart below reveals that after trading in a downtrend from the highs hit in December, the price managed to break through that earlier this week, rising above the 50-day moving average to sit comfortably within a horizontal channel. The bias is clearly higher heading into the payrolls report, as shown in the string of consecutive up candles. But the long upside wicks suggest it may be a tough slog to see meaningful upside near-term with an unexpected bullish catalyst. Sellers are present.

gold feb 3 1

Resistance kicks in around $2065 ahead of the trio of yearly highs set between 2021 to 2023. On the downside, support has been noted at the 50DMA and $2006. Below, gold has done a lot of work on both sides of $1980 although that weakened somewhat late last year.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities FX Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
February 2, 2024 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
February 2, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_08
Gold outlook dimmed following hawkish FOMC
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 1, 2024 10:37 AM
    gold_03
    Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 03:45 PM
      Federal Reserve eagle
      EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 31, 2024 05:39 AM
        gold_01
        Gold analysis: Precious metal faces stiff test
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 29, 2024 03:35 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.