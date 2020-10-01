GBPUSD struggles to break key resistance

The pair remains range-bound with a bearish bias: Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 1, 2020 5:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the GBP and JPY. On the US economic data front, Initial Jobless Claims fell to 837K for the week ending September 26th (850K expected), from a revised 873K in the week before. Continuing Claims dropped to 11,767K for the week ending September 19th (12,200K expected), from a revised 12,747K in the prior week. Personal Income slipped 2.7% on month in August (-2.5% expected), compared to a revised +0.5% in July. Personal Spending rose 1.0% on month in August (+0.8% expected), compared to a revised +1.5% in July. Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly declined to 53.2 on month in the September final reading (53.5 expected), from 53.5 in the September preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending increased 1.4% on month in August (+0.7% expected), compared to a revised +0.7% in July. 

On Friday, Change in Nonfarm Payrolls for September are expected to drop to 872K on month, from 1,371K in August. The Unemployment Rate for September is anticipated to shrink to 8.2% on month, from 8.4% in August. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the September final reading is expected to rise to 79.0 on month, from 78.9 in the September preliminary reading. Factory Orders for August are expected to increase 0.9% on month, compared to +6.4% in July. Finally, Durable Goods Orders for the August final reading are expected to increase 0.4% on month, in line with the August preliminary reading.                             

The Euro was mixed against most of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Commission has confirmed starting the process to take the U.K. into court over its Internal Market Bill. The Markit Germany Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September was released at 56.4 (vs 56.6 expected). The Markit European Manufacturing PMI for September was published at 53.7, as expected. The August Unemployment rate was at 8.1%, as expected. The Markit U.K. Manufacturing PMI for September was released at 54.1, vs 54.3 expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD.  

One of the largest losers on the day was the GBP/USD which declined 30 pips to 1.289 in Thursday's trading. The pair can't seem to break above the 1.2985 level (Green Line). Support remains at 1.2675 with a target lower at 1.251 as long as resistance is not broken.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: Forex Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
US30 Forecast: FOMC Minutes Delay New Record Highs
Today 02:10 PM
Bitcoin, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD Probes Record Highs, ETH/USD ETF in Focus
Today 01:49 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high, boosted by Nvidia earnings
Today 01:13 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
Today 07:59 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:03 AM
      Uptrend
      AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:36 PM
        gpbusd_06
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable stands firm despite hopes of soft UK CPI
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:34 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.