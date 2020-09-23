﻿

GBPUSD 230920

The pair has reached its lowest level since July 23.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2020 4:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD: still under pressure

UK PM Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons six measures to fight against coronavirus cases increase that could last for six months warning the UK was at a "perilous turning point". Notably, pubs, bars and restaurants will be forced to close at 10pm starting Thursday.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD has broken below the overlap area at 1.2740. The 50 day MA tends to be negatively oriented above prices while the RSI is still in bearish territory. As long as the 1.3000 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider further downside towards 1.2500 (July support area) and 1.2250 in extension.

Source : TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Forex Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted as bond yields rise
Today 12:58 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week - April 8, 2024
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:46 AM
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY: Bearish breakout risk grows on BOJ intervention threat
Today 06:04 AM
US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:35 AM
Crude oil, gold pullbacks unlikely to last long with inflation expectations so elevated
Today 02:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week - April 8, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Research
    US dollar, EUR/USD, gold, crude oil analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:35 AM
      Day trader looking at trading screens
      USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 4, 2024 04:00 PM
        Jobs
        NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 4, 2024 02:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.