GBPJPY threatens to break through key resistance

The GBP/JPY looks like it is about to stage a breakout as it hovers near the top of its recent range.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2018 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The GBP/JPY looks like it is about to stage a breakout as it hovers near the top of its recent range. Since bottoming out in October 2016, the Guppy has been forming a series of higher highs and higher lows. Consequently, its key moving averages have turned higher which objectively suggest that the trend is indeed bullish. If the GBP/JPY now manages to find a firm footing above the 152.80/153.00 support area then we may see a break above the 153.50 long-term resistance, followed by a run towards the Fibonacci extension levels at 154.45 (127.2%) and 155.80/5 (161.8%) next, with the psychological level 155.00 also being a bullish objective. However all bets would off if price goes back below 151.80 first – this being the low prior to the latest rally into 153.50 resistance. In this potential scenario, we could see a sizeable pullback before the uptrend potentially resumes. Indeed, from a fundamental point of view we expect the GBP/JPY to head higher over time because we expect the divergence between UK and Japanese monetary policies to grow. The Bank of England has already dropped its dovish bias and has raised interest rates for the first time since before the financial crisis. The Bank of Japan on the other hand is still printing money and keeping interest rates below zero. Should UK inflation rises further or stays at current levels then the BoE will have little choice but to raise interest rates again. This would be pound-positive, especially against currencies where the central bank is still dovish – such as the Japanese yen or the Swiss franc, to name but a few. 

Related tags: Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.